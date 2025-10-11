Hamlin Grabs Round of 8 Vegas Pole; South Point 400 Starting Lineup
Denny Hamlin will continue the quest for his first Bill France Cup as the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs officially kicks off in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Thanks to an ultra-quick lap time in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, the 59-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner will begin the race from the pole position.
After cranking out a 29.213-second (184.849 mph) lap time, Hamlin admitted in a post-qualifying interview on TruTV that he felt like he got just about all of the speed that he could out of his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE on his run.
"I felt good about it, truthfully," Hamlin stated. "There wasn't a whole lot left out there for it, but great job with this ampm team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice, as well. Gotta work on it on the long run for tomorrow. But Saturday has really been our Achilles heel at this racetrack. That's a great way to turn that around."
Hamlin, who has just one win over his illustrious career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, feels that too many times he and his No. 11 team have started the race weekend behind the eight-ball in Sin City due to a poor performance on Saturday. His 47th career NASCAR Cup Series pole is the driver's first ever at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
With the pole in hand, Hamlin feels much more confident about his chances of scoring a win in Sunday's race, which would automatically advance him into the Championship 4 field to fight for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway next month.
RELATED: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid
"Going through the swings of this racetrack. It's going to go through so many transitions from Saturday to the beginning of Sunday to the end of Sunday. And so, trying to prepare and set up your car for the end of Sunday, but having to deal with it on Saturday is always a challenge for us here at this racetrack," Hamlin admitted, "but the team just did a great job of putting a big old Band-Aid on it today, and hopefully tomorrow is going to be better."
As for the pressure of fighting for the one thing that has painfully eluded him throughout his 20-year NASCAR Cup Series career, a championship, Hamlin says he isn't getting stressed out, and he's not focusing on items out of his control. Instead, he's choosing to focus on the tasks at hand that he can control, which is driving the No. 11 car as fast as humanly possible in each of the final four races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
"There's not a whole lot of pressure. I'm just going to do the best I can every week. You know, concerning myself with Stage Points, and strategy and all of that stuff, it just doesn't matter. And it's not anything that really I can control."
Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe, a fellow Playoff contender and one of his three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Briscoe clocked in just 0.036 seconds off the pace of Hamlin's pole-winning run to secure his spot on the front row of the starting grid.
It was an incredible qualifying session for Joe Gibbs Racing as Christopher Bell, the third bullet in the Playoffs chamber for JGR, was able to make it a clean sweep of the top-three starting spots in Sunday's race with a third-place qualifying effort.
Bell, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, has never captured victory in a NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but in this race a season ago, Bell started on pole, led a race-high 155 laps, and just missed out on a win as he finished second to Joey Logano, who parlayed fuel strategy to steal the Championship 4 berth clinching win. Bell will look to avenge last year's loss on Sunday.
Behind the Joe Gibbs Racing Playoff trio in qualifying were the three Hendrick Motorsports drivers, who still find themselves alive in the championship fight. Chase Elliott locked up the fourth starting spot, while William Byron and Kyle Larson will start fifth and sixth.
Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, defending series champion Joey Logano, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas.
Logano, who enters this weekend with the longest odds of any of the eight Playoff contenders at capturing the championship, made an incredible recovery from the speed he displayed in practice earlier in the afternoon. Logano, who will start from ninth on Sunday, was just 28th-fastest in practice on Saturday.
Only one NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender will start Sunday's race from outside the top-10, Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Blaney recorded the 14th-fastest lap in the qualifying session, which slotted him in behind rookie contender Shane van Gisbergen, who has been much improved on ovals as of late.
Official Starting Lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
29.213
184.849
2
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
29.249
184.622
3
20
Christopher Bell (P)
29.255
184.584
4
9
Chase Elliott (P)
29.259
184.559
5
24
William Byron (P)
29.304
184.275
6
5
Kyle Larson (P)
29.328
184.124
7
23*
Bubba Wallace
29.401
183.667
8
45*
Tyler Reddick
29.413
183.592
9
22
Joey Logano (P)
29.421
183.542
10
54
Ty Gibbs
29.454
183.337
11
17
Chris Buescher
29.537
182.822
12
48
Alex Bowman
29.540
182.803
13
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
29.586
182.519
14
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
29.592
182.482
15
1
Ross Chastain
29.594
182.469
16
60
Ryan Preece
29.626
182.272
17
99
Daniel Suarez
29.645
182.156
18
71
Michael McDowell
29.647
182.143
19
43
Erik Jones
29.679
181.947
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.690
181.879
21
41
Cole Custer
29.693
181.861
22
77
Carson Hocevar
29.703
181.800
23
38*
Zane Smith
29.720
181.696
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29.765
181.421
25
3
Austin Dillon
29.779
181.336
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.842
180.953
27
7
Justin Haley
29.846
180.929
28
4*
Noah Gragson
29.862
180.832
29
21
Josh Berry
29.909
180.548
30
34*
Todd Gilliland
30.022
179.868
31
2
Austin Cindric
30.089
179.468
32
8
Kyle Busch
30.090
179.462
33
35*
Riley Herbst #
30.147
179.122
34
6
Brad Keselowski
30.210
178.749
35
10
Ty Dillon
30.321
178.094
36
51
Cody Ware
30.627
176.315
37
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
30.661
176.120
38
78*
Katherine Legge
31.644
170.648
(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points