Hamlin Grabs Round of 8 Vegas Pole; South Point 400 Starting Lineup

Toby Christie

Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 from an unfamiliar position, the pole. Hamlin captured his first-career pole at the 1.5-mile track on Saturday. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin will continue the quest for his first Bill France Cup as the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs officially kicks off in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Thanks to an ultra-quick lap time in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, the 59-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner will begin the race from the pole position.

After cranking out a 29.213-second (184.849 mph) lap time, Hamlin admitted in a post-qualifying interview on TruTV that he felt like he got just about all of the speed that he could out of his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE on his run.

"I felt good about it, truthfully," Hamlin stated. "There wasn't a whole lot left out there for it, but great job with this ampm team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice, as well. Gotta work on it on the long run for tomorrow. But Saturday has really been our Achilles heel at this racetrack. That's a great way to turn that around."

Hamlin, who has just one win over his illustrious career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, feels that too many times he and his No. 11 team have started the race weekend behind the eight-ball in Sin City due to a poor performance on Saturday. His 47th career NASCAR Cup Series pole is the driver's first ever at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With the pole in hand, Hamlin feels much more confident about his chances of scoring a win in Sunday's race, which would automatically advance him into the Championship 4 field to fight for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway next month.

"Going through the swings of this racetrack. It's going to go through so many transitions from Saturday to the beginning of Sunday to the end of Sunday. And so, trying to prepare and set up your car for the end of Sunday, but having to deal with it on Saturday is always a challenge for us here at this racetrack," Hamlin admitted, "but the team just did a great job of putting a big old Band-Aid on it today, and hopefully tomorrow is going to be better."

As for the pressure of fighting for the one thing that has painfully eluded him throughout his 20-year NASCAR Cup Series career, a championship, Hamlin says he isn't getting stressed out, and he's not focusing on items out of his control. Instead, he's choosing to focus on the tasks at hand that he can control, which is driving the No. 11 car as fast as humanly possible in each of the final four races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"There's not a whole lot of pressure. I'm just going to do the best I can every week. You know, concerning myself with Stage Points, and strategy and all of that stuff, it just doesn't matter. And it's not anything that really I can control."

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe, a fellow Playoff contender and one of his three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Briscoe clocked in just 0.036 seconds off the pace of Hamlin's pole-winning run to secure his spot on the front row of the starting grid.

It was an incredible qualifying session for Joe Gibbs Racing as Christopher Bell, the third bullet in the Playoffs chamber for JGR, was able to make it a clean sweep of the top-three starting spots in Sunday's race with a third-place qualifying effort.

Bell, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, has never captured victory in a NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but in this race a season ago, Bell started on pole, led a race-high 155 laps, and just missed out on a win as he finished second to Joey Logano, who parlayed fuel strategy to steal the Championship 4 berth clinching win. Bell will look to avenge last year's loss on Sunday.

Behind the Joe Gibbs Racing Playoff trio in qualifying were the three Hendrick Motorsports drivers, who still find themselves alive in the championship fight. Chase Elliott locked up the fourth starting spot, while William Byron and Kyle Larson will start fifth and sixth.

Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, defending series champion Joey Logano, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas.

Logano, who enters this weekend with the longest odds of any of the eight Playoff contenders at capturing the championship, made an incredible recovery from the speed he displayed in practice earlier in the afternoon. Logano, who will start from ninth on Sunday, was just 28th-fastest in practice on Saturday.

Only one NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender will start Sunday's race from outside the top-10, Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Blaney recorded the 14th-fastest lap in the qualifying session, which slotted him in behind rookie contender Shane van Gisbergen, who has been much improved on ovals as of late.

Official Starting Lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

29.213

184.849

2

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

29.249

184.622

3

20

Christopher Bell (P)

29.255

184.584

4

9

Chase Elliott (P)

29.259

184.559

5

24

William Byron (P)

29.304

184.275

6

5

Kyle Larson (P)

29.328

184.124

7

23*

Bubba Wallace

29.401

183.667

8

45*

Tyler Reddick

29.413

183.592

9

22

Joey Logano (P)

29.421

183.542

10

54

Ty Gibbs

29.454

183.337

11

17

Chris Buescher

29.537

182.822

12

48

Alex Bowman

29.540

182.803

13

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

29.586

182.519

14

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

29.592

182.482

15

1

Ross Chastain

29.594

182.469

16

60

Ryan Preece

29.626

182.272

17

99

Daniel Suarez

29.645

182.156

18

71

Michael McDowell

29.647

182.143

19

43

Erik Jones

29.679

181.947

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.690

181.879

21

41

Cole Custer

29.693

181.861

22

77

Carson Hocevar

29.703

181.800

23

38*

Zane Smith

29.720

181.696

24

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.765

181.421

25

3

Austin Dillon

29.779

181.336

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.842

180.953

27

7

Justin Haley

29.846

180.929

28

4*

Noah Gragson

29.862

180.832

29

21

Josh Berry

29.909

180.548

30

34*

Todd Gilliland

30.022

179.868

31

2

Austin Cindric

30.089

179.468

32

8

Kyle Busch

30.090

179.462

33

35*

Riley Herbst #

30.147

179.122

34

6

Brad Keselowski

30.210

178.749

35

10

Ty Dillon

30.321

178.094

36

51

Cody Ware

30.627

176.315

37

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

30.661

176.120

38

78*

Katherine Legge

31.644

170.648

(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

