Heim Collects 11th Win of Season; Truck Series Championship 4 Set
Corey Heim just keeps winning, and after the driver's 11th win of the season in Friday night's Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway, the question becomes: Can he win when it matters most?
We'll find out next weekend, as he battles it out with three other drivers for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway, but for now, the TRICON Garage driver enjoyed yet another trip to victory lane at the 0.526-mile short track.
“We’ve got a big race next week and a lot of momentum heading into Phoenix, and keep our guys with their heads held high, and you know what they are working on going to Phoenix," Heim said after taking the decisive win. "I feel like it was a rocky race there, getting behind on track position. We wanted to capitalize on our day and make the most of it. I really think we had the truck we had in the spring, but once we got out front, it really showed that we had something to work with here. Just really grateful to everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite, Mobil 1, Celsius, and just everyone that’s gotten me to this point so far. It feels sweet to close it out. It’s going to be tough, but I’m confident we can do it.”
Heim, who led a race-high 77 laps, and swept the Stages in Friday night's race, came home in front of fellow Playoff contender Kaden Honeycutt by a margin of victory of just 0.451 seconds.
Race Results: Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville
As it turned out, the runner-up finish was just enough for Honeycutt to advance to the Championship 4 as he came out on top of Layne Riggs, who finished third, following a points tiebreaker.
Honeycutt, who had to fight back tears after securing the Championship 4 spot, says he wasn't aware of just how close the fight was with Riggs until after the checkered flag flew.
"No," Honeycutt responded when asked if he knew how close the point battle was. "All Lambert told me was don't lose a spot [and] 'Just fight like hell.' And, yeah, that last restart, like I said, I didn't do the best job of executing the restart. I spun the tires a lot, and Corey [Heim] did a great job of executing there. So, just had to hold on, and hoped that everything worked out, and thankfully, it did."
Riggs, who started from the pole position and led the opening 27 laps of the race, suffered a missed shift on a Lap 28 restart, which ruined his track position, and he was never able to regain the lead for the remainder of the event.
Brent Crews, who led a total of 53 laps on the night, ended the evening with a solid fourth-place finish, and he was joined inside the top-five by Corey LaJoie.
Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum, and Brenden Queen rounded out the top-10 finishers in Friday's Slim Jim 200.
The four drivers, who will compete for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship next weekend are Heim, Honeycutt, Tyler Ankrum, and defending series champion Ty Majeski.
The four drivers, who were eliminated on Friday at Martinsville were Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, and Daniel Hemric.
Caruth came into the race 14 points above the cutline, and he was ranked second in the Playoff grid. However, when Riggs missed a shift on the Lap 28 restart, Caruth suffered damage to the front and rear of his No. 71 Spire Motorsports truck, which seemingly hampered the performance of the vehicle.
However, Caruth was still able to finish ninth in the opening Stage of the race.
However, in Stage 2, the nail was hammered into the coffin of Caruth's championship hopes as he received contact from Honeycutt on Lap 73. The contact would cut the left rear tire of his truck, which sent Caruth spinning in Turn 1, and he would slam hard into the outside wall with the front of his truck.
The damage would end his night, he would be credited with a 34th-place finish, and that would spell the end of the Playoff push for the 23-year-old racer.
Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, October 31. That race will be televised by FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET. The NASCAR Radio Network (NRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast of the event.