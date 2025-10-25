NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Race Results

Racing America Logo

Corey Heim doesn't pull the foot off the accelerator. On Friday night at Martinsville Speedway, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota claimed his 11th win of the season, extending his all-time single-season NASCAR Truck Series record.

As Heim crossed the finish line ahead of Kaden Honeycutt, the Championship 4 field was set.

Layne Riggs, who finished third, found himself on the outside of the Playoff cutline in a tiebreaker with Honeycutt. Riggs started on the pole and looked to have the best truck early in the race, but suffered from a shifting issue on a restart late in the opening Stage, which derailed his running position the remainder of the race.

Brent Crews finished the race in the fourth position, and Corey LaJoie worked his way up the running order in the closing laps to finish fifth in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Complete Race Results NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 24 of 25):

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim (P) (S1) (S2)

203

--

2

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

203

0.451

3

34

Layne Riggs (P) (X)

203

1.372

4

1

Brent Crews

203

1.420

5

77

Corey LaJoie

203

1.543

6

38

Chandler Smith

203

1.603

7

98

Ty Majeski (P)

203

1.741

8

15

Tanner Gray

203

1.817

9

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

203

2.017

10

7

Brenden Queen (i)

203

2.160

11

17

Gio Ruggiero #

203

2.167

12

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

203

2.331

13

91

Jack Wood

203

2.504

14

99

Ben Rhodes

203

2.702

15

84

Patrick Staropoli (i)

203

3.007

16

56

Timmy Hill

203

3.271

17

76

Spencer Boyd

203

3.444

18

13

Jake Garcia

203

3.460

19

26

Dawson Sutton #

203

3.983

20

90

Justin Carroll

203

4.068

21

45

Bayley Currey

203

4.219

22

41

Conner Jones

203

4.970

23

33

Frankie Muniz #

203

6.351

24

69

Casey Mears

201

2 laps

25

02

Logan Bearden (i)

197

6 laps

26

5

Toni Breidinger #

196

7 laps

27

42

Matt Mills

194

9 laps

28

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

189

14 laps

29

88

Matt Crafton

180

Out

30

81

Connor Mosack #

179

Out

31

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

163

Out

32

22

AJ Waller

136

Out

33

6

Norm Benning

114

Out

34

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

72

Out

35

2

Clayton Green

0

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

