NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Race Results
Corey Heim doesn't pull the foot off the accelerator. On Friday night at Martinsville Speedway, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota claimed his 11th win of the season, extending his all-time single-season NASCAR Truck Series record.
As Heim crossed the finish line ahead of Kaden Honeycutt, the Championship 4 field was set.
Layne Riggs, who finished third, found himself on the outside of the Playoff cutline in a tiebreaker with Honeycutt. Riggs started on the pole and looked to have the best truck early in the race, but suffered from a shifting issue on a restart late in the opening Stage, which derailed his running position the remainder of the race.
Brent Crews finished the race in the fourth position, and Corey LaJoie worked his way up the running order in the closing laps to finish fifth in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.
Complete Race Results NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 24 of 25):
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim (P) (S1) (S2)
203
--
2
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
203
0.451
3
34
Layne Riggs (P) (X)
203
1.372
4
1
Brent Crews
203
1.420
5
77
Corey LaJoie
203
1.543
6
38
Chandler Smith
203
1.603
7
98
Ty Majeski (P)
203
1.741
8
15
Tanner Gray
203
1.817
9
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
203
2.017
10
7
Brenden Queen (i)
203
2.160
11
17
Gio Ruggiero #
203
2.167
12
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
203
2.331
13
91
Jack Wood
203
2.504
14
99
Ben Rhodes
203
2.702
15
84
Patrick Staropoli (i)
203
3.007
16
56
Timmy Hill
203
3.271
17
76
Spencer Boyd
203
3.444
18
13
Jake Garcia
203
3.460
19
26
Dawson Sutton #
203
3.983
20
90
Justin Carroll
203
4.068
21
45
Bayley Currey
203
4.219
22
41
Conner Jones
203
4.970
23
33
Frankie Muniz #
203
6.351
24
69
Casey Mears
201
2 laps
25
02
Logan Bearden (i)
197
6 laps
26
5
Toni Breidinger #
196
7 laps
27
42
Matt Mills
194
9 laps
28
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
189
14 laps
29
88
Matt Crafton
180
Out
30
81
Connor Mosack #
179
Out
31
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
163
Out
32
22
AJ Waller
136
Out
33
6
Norm Benning
114
Out
34
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
72
Out
35
2
Clayton Green
0
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap