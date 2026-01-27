Robinhood Returns as Sponsor for Heim and Wallace in Select Races

Robinhood is back as a primary sponsorship partner for the 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series team in 2026, and the brand is expanding its relationship with Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, Robinhood will attempt to have a Robinhood-branded car make the field for the Daytona 500 for the first time ever, as the "Robin Neon" colors will adorn Corey Heim's No. 67 Toyota at Daytona International Speedway next month.

“We’re proud to have Robinhood growing with our team and excited to see the Robin Neon paint scheme competing for a starting spot at the Daytona 500,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Robinhood continues to be one of the most innovative brands in the financial services category, and we look forward to another year of engaging with their customers in fresh, cutting-edge ways that only Robinhood and 23XI can do.”

.@RobinhoodApp returns this season beginning with @CoreyHeim_ in the Daytona 500 and continuing with @BubbaWallace throughout the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/4ZThRPEX5b — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) January 27, 2026

Bubba Wallace will get the expanded partnership kicked off this weekend as he pilots the Robinhood No. 23 Toyota in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1.

According to a press release, Wallace will also carry the Robinhood colors at Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix Raceway early in the season as well as select events throughout the duration of the 2026 campaign.

“I’m excited for more races this year with Robinhood and appreciative of their support for 23XI,” said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. “We’re still a relatively young team that’s growing and learning, and it’s been fun to bring new partners into the sport and grow alongside them.”

Heim is elated to have a shot at making the field for the Daytona 500 with Robinhood's support, and the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion is looking to continue his learning process behind the wheel in 2026.

“It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to represent Robinhood again this season, and it’s extra special to do so at the Daytona 500,” said Corey Heim, driver of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. “Coming off a great season last year, I’m excited to continue my growth as a driver and look forward to another successful year.”

In addition to the Daytona 500 sponsorship, Robinhood will also support Heim as the primary sponsor as Heim competes for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) on February 21.

Robinhood enjoyed its experience as a primary sponsorship partner of 23XI Racing a season ago and looks forward to continuing to leverage the partnership to provide a path of engagement with its customers through brand activations and premium race experiences in 2026.

“Building on the momentum of last year, this renewed partnership reflects the strong foundation we’ve created together,” said Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood Markets. “NASCAR offers a powerful platform to connect with a passionate, highly engaged fan base, one we know many of our customers are a part of. We’re proud to support Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, and the entire 23XI team as they compete this season and bring the Robinhood brand to life on track.”

Last season, Heim attempted four NASCAR Cup Series events with Robinhood sponsorship, making four of them. The driver would score a best finish of sixth, which came in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with Robinhood's colors on his No. 67 car. Heim's lone DNQ came at the Chicago Street Course, where he incurred damage early in his qualifying run.

Wallace, the 2025 Brickyard 400 champion, carried the company's colors in two events, the Fall races at Bristol and Las Vegas. In those two starts, Wallace mustered a best finish of 22nd in the Robinhood-branded car at Las Vegas.

