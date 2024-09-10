Hendrick: NASCAR Will Be Priority in Larson's 2025 Attempt at 'The Double'
Kyle Larson will look to make up for last season's weather-impacted attempt at running 'The Double' -- where a driver competes in both the Indianapolis 500 (Indianapolis, IN) and the Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte, NC) in the same afternoon -- next Memorial Day Weekend.
The major details from this season's attempt will remain unchanged year-over-year, with Larson returning to Arrow McLaren to drive the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
This time around, though, there's one big logistical difference: NASCAR takes priority.
During Tuesday's announcement at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, made it crystal clear that should timing necessitate it, Larson would be pulled from his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet mid-race, so the Elk Grove, California-native could return to Charlotte for the start of the Coca-Cola 600.
"We're going to run the [Coca-Cola 600]," said Hendrick, when asked about a repeat of this year's scenario. "We will be here for the 600 if that means cutting the race short at Indianapolis because of my commitment to NASCAR. We're in NASCAR, and that's where we run for the championship. If the weather catches us, Tony [Kanaan] will get in the car."
It's not an ideal situation for all parties, or in any situation, but the choice to ensure Larson returns to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 is understandable, considering the events of this year. The 32-year-old was kept at IMS to run the delayed Indy 500, but as a result of that decision, didn't make it to Charlotte before the race-ending red flag for weather.
Then came the waiver discussion: a nine-day deliberation by high-level NASCAR officials on whether Larson would be eligible to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, after failing to start a race in the regular season. Ultimately, the sanctioning body gave Larson the waiver.
So, in theory, really how hard is that hard cutoff for Larson? Is there some wiggle room?
Nope. Hendrick reaffirmed, after quickly deferring to NASCAR's Steve Phelps, that if Larson was leading the Indianapolis 500, the team would STILL pull Larson out of the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet if they came across a time crunch to make it back to Charlotte.
"We made that commitment, we're going to be here," Hendrick simply reaffirmed.
But, how does Larson, currently boasted as one of the best -- if not the best -- driver in the world, right now, feel about giving up a possible Indianapolis 500 victory to fly to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.
"I think this year went the way it did and I couldn't be in two places at one time, even though I would have loved to, but I think I owe it to my NASCAR team to get here in time to try and win one of the biggest races of the season, and race that has the most implication to the season, as well. So, right now, I'm okay with it."
In a perfect world, these provisions wouldn't even need to be discussed, especially for these niche scenarios. However, as everybody involved witnessed in May, Mother Nature doesn't always take plans into account.