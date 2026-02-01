Historic Winter Weather Further Postpones NASCAR's Clash Until Wednesday

A deluge of snow, which pounded North Carolina, reaching record levels of snowfall, has further postponed the already previously postponed NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The annual preseason exhibition race, which was originally scheduled for Sunday evening and then postponed until Monday evening, will now be scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, at 6 PM ET. The race will remain televised on FOX.

In the end, NASCAR chose to further delay the event in an effort to allow fans to safely travel to Bowman Gray Stadium to attend the non-points event.

"This event is for the fans, and the fans at The Madhouse are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports," said Justin Swilling, Project Lead, Cook Out Clash. "Moving the Cook Out Clash to Wednesday, February 4 gives us the best opportunity to hold this event with fans at Bowman Gray Stadium while allowing the City of Winston-Salem to dedicate all of their resources to respond to the needs created by this historic weather event."

In addition to the Cook Out Clash Main Event, NASCAR will keep practice, qualifying, and the last chance qualifier on the schedule for Wednesday, February 4. Practice and Qualifying will kick off at 1:30 PM ET, and will be viewable on the FOX Sports App.

The Last Chance Qualifier will take place at 4:30 PM ET, and will be televised on FOX. Following the LCQ, the Cook Out Clash Main Event will go live on FOX at 6 PM ET.

EVENT UPDATE: Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4.



NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your… pic.twitter.com/ONUweT1ZTL — Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (@nascarclash) February 1, 2026

For fans looking to attend the event, parking lots will open on Wednesday at 11:30 AM ET, and there will be an off-site shuttle service, which will begin at noon ET. Gates for Bowman Gray Stadium will open at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 4.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, as he held off Ryan Blaney for the win in this race a year ago, the first year that The Clash was held at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

In a press release, NASCAR says it will continue to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and the North Carolina Department of Transportation on the ongoing impacts of the historic winter weather in the city and surrounding region to host a safe event.

For race fans with tickets who may be impacted by the weather situation, more information can be found about the event by visiting the NASCAR Clash Official website or by calling 855-525-7223.

