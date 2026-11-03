Hocevar and Berry Lose Money and Points Following Martinsville Antics

While Carson Hocevar was internally suspended by his Spire Motorsports team heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, that won't be the only penalty dished out to the 23-year-old racer following his antics mid-race in last Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR issued additional penalties to Hocevar, as well as Josh Berry, who was involved in similar on-track activity at Martinsville, and the suspension of two members of the No. 60 RFK Racing pit crew for a detached wheel at Martinsville.

As far as Hocevar, who will sit out this weekend's race at Martinsville, he was also fined $100,000 and docked 25 driver points by the sanctioning body following his on-track skirmish with Austin Cindric at Martinsville, which led to Cindric retiring from the race due to damage sustained by repeated brake-checking by Hocevar.

The point deduction will drop Hocevar from 12th in the championship standings to 13th, and with him not competing this weekend, due to the internal suspension from Spire Motorsports, Hocevar could fall further in the Chase Grid.

Berry, who performed a similar, yet less egregious, brake-checking move, which led to Ryan Blaney going behind the wall late in Sunday's race at Martinsville, was fined $50,000 by the sanctioning body, and will also lose 25 driver points.

The point deduction will drop Berry from the 21st position in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings to 22nd with one race remaining.

NASCAR also handed out the expected two-race suspensions for James Price and Samuel Wright from the No. 60 RFK Racing pit crew. Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse suffered a detached wheel during last Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. That is a safety violation, which comes with a two-race suspension for the pit crew members involved in the installation of the wheel.