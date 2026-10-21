Honeycutt and Ruggiero Returning to TRICON Garage in 2027

As the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is winding down, TRICON Garage is getting things in order for another potential championship run in 2027. On Wednesday, the team announced the official return of two of the drivers from its 2026 stable.

Kaden Honeycutt, the current series point leader, and Gio Ruggiero, who made the 10-driver Chase for the championship this season, will each return to the organization for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series campaign.

Honeycutt, 23, has enjoyed a breakout season in his first year behind the wheel of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra. Honeycutt has snatched the first four victories of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, three of which have come in the last six races.

Honeycutt's recent wave of momentum has led to the Willow Park, TX native holding a 39-point lead over Layne Riggs for the championship lead with just three races remaining in the championship fight. If Honeycutt can hang on, it would mark the second consecutive Truck Series championship for the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage entry, as Corey Heim won the series title in 2025, driving the truck.

Prior to his move to TRICON Garage in 2026, Honeycutt made it into the Championship 4 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' former Playoff format. On his path to the Championship 4, Honeycutt drove for Niece Motorsports and Halmar Friesen Racing.

While Ruggiero, 20, hasn't enjoyed the same level of success as Honeycutt this season, the native of Sekonk, MA, has had a quietly consistent season. With three races remaining in the season, Ruggiero has recorded four top-five finishes and 11 top-10s.

2027 will mark Ruggiero's third full-time campaign in the NASCAR Truck Series driving for TRICON Garage.

Heading into this weekend's event at Talladega Superspeedway, the site of Ruggiero's lone Truck Series win, the young racer has one win, 11 top-five finishes, and 22 top-10s in 47 career starts.