Honeycutt Extends Championship Lead With Phoenix Truck Win

The pendulum swung back in Kaden Honeycutt's favor Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. The championship point leader, who say his point lead cut to 17 points last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, padded the lead back to 39 markers with a victory in the Zero Carbon Ethanol 150.

As Honeycutt charged to his fourth victory of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, as he held off Christian Eckes by 1.556 seconds, Layne Riggs, Honeycutt's rival for the championship could only muster a third-place result.

For a brief moment in the closing laps of Friday night's race, it appeared that Eckes and Riggs could reel in Honeycutt for the race lead, as Eckes had cut to less than a second behind Honeycutt with around 10 laps remaining.

But it Honeycutt was too strong, as he pulled away in an anticlimactic finish to a very clean race at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ.

While Friday night's race lacked fireworks on track, no point lead is safe heading into next weekend's event at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway. If Honeycutt can emerge from that event with his point lead intact, he'll likely be on his way to hoisting his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. If not, it'll be game on.

But for now, it's all Honeycutt.

Ty Majeski, who swept the Stage wins on Friday night, would fade in the final Stage of the race, and would cross the finish line in the fourth position, and he was followed across the finish line by Jake Garcia, his ThorSport Racing teammate in fifth.

William Sawalich, Daniel Hemric, Gio Ruggiero, Grant Enfinger, and Brent Crews rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Updated Chase Grid (Three Races Remaining)

1. Kaden Honeycutt, 2,323 points

2. Layne Riggs, -39

3. Christian Eckes, -112

4. Chandler Smith, -117

5. Ty Majeski, -135

6. Daniel Hemric, -148

7. Gio Ruggiero, -151

8. Grant Enfinger, -184

9. Ben Rhodes, -188

10. Tyler Ankrum, -201