Honeycutt Defeats Zilisch For First Career NASCAR Truck Series Win

Kaden Honeycutt didn't expect his first career win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to come on a road course, but sometimes, life doesn't work out how you expect it to. The driver, who was cut mid-season by Niece Motorsports and was then selected to replace last year's champion, Corey Heim, as the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, knows that all too well.

In the closing laps of Friday's Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, Honeycutt didn't look to have the truck under him to compete for a win. However, a rash of late-race incidents led to several caution-flag periods and an additional rash of restart penalties. By the time the running order was done being shuffled, Honeycutt found himself alongside Connor Zilisch on the front row in an overtime restart.

The 22-year-old driver, who had come close in 66 previous attempts to win in the NASCAR Truck Series, capitalized on the opportunity that presented itself. Honeycutt would fire out of the restart zone well, and would out-brake Zilisch into Turn 1.

Honeycutt would make slight contact with Zilisch, which would give him the advantage he needed to claim the lead of the race.

For the next three laps, Honeycutt focused on hitting his marks, and not allowing Zilisch to get back to his rear bumper. Somehow, against one of the greatest road racers in the game, Honeycutt, a driver who cut his teeth on short tracks, was able to get the job done. It was enough to make the tenacious racer get choked up.

“It’s amazing,” Honeycutt said while holding back tears. “Thank you, Toyota, this whole 11 crew, thank you, Trent, Slugger, Matt Puccia, Scott. Everyone who believed in me to take this truck over after Corey [Heim] that last year. It’s just amazing.”

Honeycutt continued, “I can’t believe I just won on a road course, it’s just unbelievable.”

I don't think Zilisch expected Honeycutt to be able to win the race either, as he selected the less favorable lane on the final restart with the expectation that he wouldn't receive contact from Honeycutt for the win. He was wrong, and after climbing from his truck, Zilisch wish he had a do-over.

"Just an unfortunate way to end that race. I chose the top, hoping we could get through there without making contact. I knew that the bottom would be better if that happened, but I didn’t want to be that guy,” Zilisch said. “But I wish I could go back and redo it, and pick the inside and do that.”

Don't feel too bad for Zilisch, though, he dished out several shoves on track on Friday, including two to his friend Brent Crews in battles near the front of the field. And Zilisch has two more chances in potent equipment to win races this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Shane van Gisbergen, who is usually a threat to win any time he's competing in a road course event, was an afterthought for the majority of the afternoon, as he was plagued with fuel pressure and mirror issues. However, in the closing laps, SVG was near the front of the field, and he was able to charge to a third-place finish in the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Daniel Hemric, who worked his way inside the Chase cutline by eight points, and Chandler Smith were able to round out the top-five finishers on the day.

Ross Chastain played a strategic move to put himself in a position to win Friday's race, but was ultimately done in by a restart violation late in the race.

Due to the penalty, Chastain would drop to the rear of the field, and as he attempted to claw back to the front, Chastain was wiped out in a crash with Timmy Hill on Lap 70.

Like Chastain, Gio Ruggiero also saw his day derailed by a late-race restart violation. Ruggiero's came the restart after Chastain's penalty. However, unlike Chastain, Ruggiero was able to make it to the finish of the race, although with a disappointing 15th-place result.

Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen Race Results

1. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

2. 71-Connor Zilisch

3. 4-Shane van Gisbergen

4. 19-Daniel Hemric

5. 38-Chandler Smith

6. 25-AJ Allmendinger

7. 1-Brent Crews

8. 14-Mini Tyrrell

9. 12-Brenden Queen

10. 7-Connor Mosack

11. 98-Jake Garcia

12. 10-Corey LaJoie

13. 44-Andres Perez de Lara

14. 42-Tyler Reif

15. 17-Gio Ruggiero

16. 91-Christian Eckes

17. 18-Tyler Ankrum

18. 52-Stewart Friesen

19. 26-Dawson Sutton

20. 76-Nathan Nicholson

21. 34-Layne Riggs

22. 33-Stephen Mallozzi

23. 16-Justin Haley

24. 88-Ty Majeski

25. 5-Adam Andretti

26. 2-Jackson Lee

27. 56-Timmy Hill

28. 45-Ross Chastain

29. 81-Kris Wright

30. 15-Tanner Gray

31. 77-Carson Hocevar

32. 99-Ben Rhodes

33. 9-Grant Enfinger

34. 62-Wesley Slimp

35. 13-Cole Butcher

36. 22-Natalie Decker