Layne Riggs Has "A Good Feeling" After Taking Phoenix Truck Pole
Layne Riggs was only able to muster the 20th-fastest lap in Friday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at Phoenix Raceway, while Kaden Honeycutt, the series point leader, paced the field in the tune-up for Friday night's Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150.
However, when the chips were on the table in qualifying, which will set the starting lineup for Friday night's race, Riggs came to life, and scored a decisive pole position.
Riggs, the driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, turned a lightning-quick lap time of 27.039 seconds (133.141 mph), which allowed him to best Honeycutt for the pole position by a margin of 0.155 seconds.
Riggs, who comes into the race trailing Honeycutt by 17 points in The Chase, says the pole-winning run bolstered his confidence heading into Friday night's race.
"Last year, we got the pole. Didn't get to start on the pole, we had to start pretty much a lap down to start the race, and we still drove up and were leading with a few [laps] to go. And I think our trucks are miles better than it was last year. So, just super excited about tonight. I have a good feeling about this one," Riggs said while showing off a smile.
Riggs, who scored his series-best seventh win last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed his fifth pole of the season on Friday, which is also the most in the series this season. Overall, the pole marks the ninth of Riggs' NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it came in his 76th attempt.
Chandler Smith, the third-place driver in the Chase Grid, will start just behind the top-two drivers in the standings, as he secured the third-place qualifying spot on Friday afternoon, and he'll be joined in the second row by Landen Lewis, who is driving the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.
Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Tristan McKee, Tanner Gray, William Sawalich, and Connor Mosack rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at Phoenix Raceway.
Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Starting Lineup
Pos
Truck
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
34
Layne Riggs (C)
27.039
133.141
2
11
Kaden Honeycutt (C)
27.194
132.382
3
38
Chandler Smith (C)
27.247
132.125
4
45
Landen Lewis
27.277
131.979
5
99
Ben Rhodes (C)
27.300
131.868
6
88
Ty Majeski (C)
27.322
131.762
7
77
Tristan McKee
27.339
131.680
8
15
Tanner Gray
27.360
131.579
9
5
William Sawalich (i)
27.382
131.473
10
7
Connor Mosack
27.393
131.420
11
62
Leland Honeyman
27.394
131.416
12
1
Brent Crews (i)
27.395
131.411
13
91
Christian Eckes (C)
27.453
131.133
14
13
Cole Butcher #
27.517
130.828
15
9
Grant Enfinger (C)
27.532
130.757
16
17
Gio Ruggiero (C)
27.567
130.591
17
52
Stewart Friesen
27.572
130.567
18
19
Daniel Hemric (C)
27.628
130.303
19
26
Dawson Sutton
27.630
130.293
20
16
Justin Haley
27.635
130.270
21
18
Tyler Ankrum (C)
27.650
130.199
22
4
Donovan Strauss
27.692
130.001
23
98
Jake Garcia
27.710
129.917
24
81
Kris Wright
27.722
129.861
25
12
Brenden Queen #
27.783
129.576
26
20
Toni Breidinger
27.808
129.459
27
44
Andres Perez De Lara
27.810
129.450
28
14
Mini Tyrrell #
27.870
129.171
29
10
Corey LaJoie
27.966
128.728
30
42
Tyler Reif
28.030
128.434
31
2
Monty Tipton
28.333
127.060
32
25
Conor Daly
28.344
127.011
33
23
Jackson Lee
28.637
125.711
34
22
Clayton Green
28.937
124.408
35
76
Ben Maier
0.000
0.000
36
33
Frankie Muniz
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligble to score points
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie