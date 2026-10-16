Layne Riggs Has "A Good Feeling" After Taking Phoenix Truck Pole

Layne Riggs was only able to muster the 20th-fastest lap in Friday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at Phoenix Raceway, while Kaden Honeycutt, the series point leader, paced the field in the tune-up for Friday night's Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150.

However, when the chips were on the table in qualifying, which will set the starting lineup for Friday night's race, Riggs came to life, and scored a decisive pole position.

Riggs, the driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, turned a lightning-quick lap time of 27.039 seconds (133.141 mph), which allowed him to best Honeycutt for the pole position by a margin of 0.155 seconds.

Riggs, who comes into the race trailing Honeycutt by 17 points in The Chase, says the pole-winning run bolstered his confidence heading into Friday night's race.

"Last year, we got the pole. Didn't get to start on the pole, we had to start pretty much a lap down to start the race, and we still drove up and were leading with a few [laps] to go. And I think our trucks are miles better than it was last year. So, just super excited about tonight. I have a good feeling about this one," Riggs said while showing off a smile.

Riggs, who scored his series-best seventh win last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed his fifth pole of the season on Friday, which is also the most in the series this season. Overall, the pole marks the ninth of Riggs' NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it came in his 76th attempt.

Chandler Smith, the third-place driver in the Chase Grid, will start just behind the top-two drivers in the standings, as he secured the third-place qualifying spot on Friday afternoon, and he'll be joined in the second row by Landen Lewis, who is driving the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Tristan McKee, Tanner Gray, William Sawalich, and Connor Mosack rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Starting Lineup

Pos Truck Driver Lap time Speed 1 34 Layne Riggs (C) 27.039 133.141 2 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) 27.194 132.382 3 38 Chandler Smith (C) 27.247 132.125 4 45 Landen Lewis 27.277 131.979 5 99 Ben Rhodes (C) 27.300 131.868 6 88 Ty Majeski (C) 27.322 131.762 7 77 Tristan McKee 27.339 131.680 8 15 Tanner Gray 27.360 131.579 9 5 William Sawalich (i) 27.382 131.473 10 7 Connor Mosack 27.393 131.420 11 62 Leland Honeyman 27.394 131.416 12 1 Brent Crews (i) 27.395 131.411 13 91 Christian Eckes (C) 27.453 131.133 14 13 Cole Butcher # 27.517 130.828 15 9 Grant Enfinger (C) 27.532 130.757 16 17 Gio Ruggiero (C) 27.567 130.591 17 52 Stewart Friesen 27.572 130.567 18 19 Daniel Hemric (C) 27.628 130.303 19 26 Dawson Sutton 27.630 130.293 20 16 Justin Haley 27.635 130.270 21 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) 27.650 130.199 22 4 Donovan Strauss 27.692 130.001 23 98 Jake Garcia 27.710 129.917 24 81 Kris Wright 27.722 129.861 25 12 Brenden Queen # 27.783 129.576 26 20 Toni Breidinger 27.808 129.459 27 44 Andres Perez De Lara 27.810 129.450 28 14 Mini Tyrrell # 27.870 129.171 29 10 Corey LaJoie 27.966 128.728 30 42 Tyler Reif 28.030 128.434 31 2 Monty Tipton 28.333 127.060 32 25 Conor Daly 28.344 127.011 33 23 Jackson Lee 28.637 125.711 34 22 Clayton Green 28.937 124.408 35 76 Ben Maier 0.000 0.000 36 33 Frankie Muniz 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligble to score points