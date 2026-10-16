Skip to main content
Racing America Logo

Layne Riggs Has "A Good Feeling" After Taking Phoenix Truck Pole

Layne Riggs, who continues to chase Kaden Honeycutt in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship fight, took a massive advantage with a pole at Phoenix.
Toby Christie|
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Layne Riggs was only able to muster the 20th-fastest lap in Friday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at Phoenix Raceway, while Kaden Honeycutt, the series point leader, paced the field in the tune-up for Friday night's Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150.

However, when the chips were on the table in qualifying, which will set the starting lineup for Friday night's race, Riggs came to life, and scored a decisive pole position.

Riggs, the driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, turned a lightning-quick lap time of 27.039 seconds (133.141 mph), which allowed him to best Honeycutt for the pole position by a margin of 0.155 seconds.

Riggs, who comes into the race trailing Honeycutt by 17 points in The Chase, says the pole-winning run bolstered his confidence heading into Friday night's race.

"Last year, we got the pole. Didn't get to start on the pole, we had to start pretty much a lap down to start the race, and we still drove up and were leading with a few [laps] to go. And I think our trucks are miles better than it was last year. So, just super excited about tonight. I have a good feeling about this one," Riggs said while showing off a smile.

Riggs, who scored his series-best seventh win last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claimed his fifth pole of the season on Friday, which is also the most in the series this season. Overall, the pole marks the ninth of Riggs' NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, and it came in his 76th attempt.

Chandler Smith, the third-place driver in the Chase Grid, will start just behind the top-two drivers in the standings, as he secured the third-place qualifying spot on Friday afternoon, and he'll be joined in the second row by Landen Lewis, who is driving the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Tristan McKee, Tanner Gray, William Sawalich, and Connor Mosack rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for the Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Starting Lineup

Pos

Truck

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

34

Layne Riggs (C)

27.039

133.141

2

11

Kaden Honeycutt (C)

27.194

132.382

3

38

Chandler Smith (C)

27.247

132.125

4

45

Landen Lewis

27.277

131.979

5

99

Ben Rhodes (C)

27.300

131.868

6

88

Ty Majeski (C)

27.322

131.762

7

77

Tristan McKee

27.339

131.680

8

15

Tanner Gray

27.360

131.579

9

5

William Sawalich (i)

27.382

131.473

10

7

Connor Mosack

27.393

131.420

11

62

Leland Honeyman

27.394

131.416

12

1

Brent Crews (i)

27.395

131.411

13

91

Christian Eckes (C)

27.453

131.133

14

13

Cole Butcher #

27.517

130.828

15

9

Grant Enfinger (C)

27.532

130.757

16

17

Gio Ruggiero (C)

27.567

130.591

17

52

Stewart Friesen

27.572

130.567

18

19

Daniel Hemric (C)

27.628

130.303

19

26

Dawson Sutton

27.630

130.293

20

16

Justin Haley

27.635

130.270

21

18

Tyler Ankrum (C)

27.650

130.199

22

4

Donovan Strauss

27.692

130.001

23

98

Jake Garcia

27.710

129.917

24

81

Kris Wright

27.722

129.861

25

12

Brenden Queen #

27.783

129.576

26

20

Toni Breidinger

27.808

129.459

27

44

Andres Perez De Lara

27.810

129.450

28

14

Mini Tyrrell #

27.870

129.171

29

10

Corey LaJoie

27.966

128.728

30

42

Tyler Reif

28.030

128.434

31

2

Monty Tipton

28.333

127.060

32

25

Conor Daly

28.344

127.011

33

23

Jackson Lee

28.637

125.711

34

22

Clayton Green

28.937

124.408

35

76

Ben Maier

0.000

0.000

36

33

Frankie Muniz

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligble to score points

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/News