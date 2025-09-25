How The 12 Playoff Drivers Historically Perform at Kansas Speedway
This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are heading to the Midwest for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway -- the second-to-last traditional mile-and-a-half on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
It's a very important weekend for the post-season-eligible drivers, as they look to build themselves a buffer before heading to the dreaded, and always chaotic Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL for the second of three elimination events in the Playoffs.
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, secured the victory in last weekend's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and is the only driver to be locked into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs 'Round of 8'.
Blaney has never been to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway in his 21 starts at the racetrack, but has finished inside the top-five a total of five times, with nine top-10s. However, seven others in the postseason have won at the racetrack: Denny Hamlin (4), Kyle Larson (3), Joey Logano (3), Ross Chastain (1), Chase Elliott (1), Bubba Wallace (1), and Tyler Reddick (1).
Both of 23XI Racing's contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Bubba Wallace (No. 23) and Tyler Reddick (No. 45) have been to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway prior, but since the Fall of 2023, when Reddick won at the ractrack, the team has a best finish of 13th -- courtesy of development driver Corey Heim, this Spring.
Of the drivers remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Austin Cindric is again the only driver that has never finished inside the top-five (or even the top-10, for that matter) in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway. In eight starts at the 1.5-mile racetrack, Cindric has a best finish of 11th, twice (Spring 2022 and Spring 2025), and three top-15s. However, four of his other five starts at Kansas, have been finishes of 31st or worse.
The four drivers below the cutline to advance to the next round of the Playoffs (Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace) have put together some solid stats at Kansas Speedway in recent memory with Chastain (Fall 2024), Reddick (Fall 2023), and Wallace (Fall 2022) making up the last three Fall events at the racetrack.
The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Stats for Playoff Drivers at Kansas Speedway (Sorted by Car Number):
Driver
Starts
Wins
T5s
T10s
Avg Fin
Laps Led
Ross Chastain
13
1
2
4
16.9
103
Austin Cindric
8
0
0
0
23.6
0
Kyle Larson
21
3
9
12
12.4
924
Chase Elliott
19
1
7
12
10.4
278
Denny Hamlin
34
4
14
16
12.9
520
Ryan Blaney
21
0
5
9
14.8
177
Chase Briscoe
9
0
1
1
19.6
0
Christopher Bell
11
0
3
8
12.4
197
Joey Logano
32
3
9
13
16.6
514
Bubba Wallace
15
1
2
3
21.5
72
William Byron
15
0
3
8
14.5
160
Tyler Reddick
12
1
1
4
17.8
107