How The Eight Playoff Drivers Historically Perform at Las Vegas
After a nerve-wracking elimination event last Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL whittled the post-season field from 12 to eight drivers, the NASCAR Cup Series has gotten one step closer to crowning its 2025 champion.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and William Byron are still in the fight to hoist the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy on stage at Phoenix Raceway in November, and Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway could be an important step in realizing those dreams.
With a victory in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas, one of those eight drivers still in the running for the championship could guarantee themselves a spot in the Championship 4. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, won the opening race of the 'Round of 8' last season en route to his third NASCAR Cup Series championship.
REALTED: Below The Cutline: Two Former Champions On Outside Looking In
Logano, who finds himself in the thick of the battle for this year's championship, leads the eight NASCAR Cup Series post-season drivers when it comes to victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, having won an event at the 1.5-mile racetrack in four of the last seven seasons.
Kyle Larson (three times), Denny Hamlin (once), and William Byron (once) have also found themselves in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway throughout their respective careers, making them possible contenders for Sunday's 400-miler.
While Christopher Bell has (shockingly) never been able to park his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE in Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Norman, Oklahoma-native has been able to finish runner-up in each of the last two post-season events at the racetrack, after starting from the pole. Bell was the dominant car last Fall, as well, leading a race-high 155 laps, but finished second to Joey Logano, who ultimately advanced to winning the championship at Phoenix.
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Briscoe have also never found themselves in Victory Lane at the Las Vegas, Nevada-based racetrack, despite having 16, 18, and nine starts respectively. However, each driver has managed to put themselves inside the top-five at least once throughout their career.
Elliott has the second-worst average finish amongst the eight post-season drivers at Las Vegas, and while he has three top-fives at the racetrack, all of them were before the NextGen platform. Since the drastic change in automobile, the Dawsonville, Georgia-native has a best finish of ninth, and only two top-10s.
RELATED: Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has had a fair amount of success at Las Vegas, collecting six top-fives (tied for third most of the post-season drivers) -- five of those finishes saw Blaney finish in the last spot inside the top-five. In his most-recent two starts at the racetrack, the No. 12 Ford Mustang has finished outside the top-30.
Finally, it's been the story of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and especially the Playoffs, but Chase Briscoe's track-specific stats don't necessarily correlate to what the Mitchell, Indiana-native will do come Sunday, seeing as he's now with powerhouse team Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). However, while in the post-season in 2022, Briscoe had an epic recovery from a terrible start to finish inside the top-five at Las Vegas, keeping his post-season run alive.
The South Point 400 will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 PM ET on USA Network, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Driver
Starts
Wins
Top-5
Top-10
Led
Avg Fin
Kyle Larson
18
3
8
13
690
9.4
Chase Elliott
16
0
3
6
178
19.0
Denny Hamlin
27
1
6
14
412
12.8
Ryan Blaney
18
0
6
10
84
13.9
Chase Briscoe
9
0
1
1
7
22.1
Christopher Bell
11
0
3
5
248
16.9
Joey Logano
24
4
8
14
584
9.8
William Byron
15
1
4
8
282
13.6