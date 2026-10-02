How to Watch/Stream the NASCAR Chase Races From Las Vegas

This weekend, NASCAR invades Sin City, as the NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series are set to contest the next round of each series' respective Chase for the Championship. The 1.5-mile intermediate oval, near the Strip in Las Vegas, will host the 38th NASCAR Cup Series event and the 39th NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race in the history of the facility.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which began hosting NASCAR National Series races in 1997, provides a unique stop on the schedule for fans, as there is endless entertainment to partake in while awaiting the next bit of on-track activity at LVMS.

Denny Hamlin, who comes into this race second in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, is searching for momentum. The odds-on favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series title going into the Chase has not had the same level of competitiveness through the opening four races of the championship fight that he enjoyed during the regular season.

However, if there's ever a place for him to turn it around, it's LVMS. Hamlin comes into this weekend's race as the winner of the two most recent Cup Series events at Las Vegas. Hamlin won at the track earlier this year in the spring, and he is the defending winner of the South Point 400, an emotional race that equaled his 60th career Cup Series win.

Overall, Hamlin has three career wins at Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson, the series point leader heading into this weekend, is equally good at Las Vegas, and he's coming off a decisive win last weekend at Kansas Speedway, a similar 1.5-mile oval. Larson, who carries a 26-point advantage over Larson after the opening four races of the Chase, took back-to-back wins at Las Vegas in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Larson is also a three-time winner at this track.

Not to be outdone, Joey Logano, who has found his groove in the Chase this year, has the most wins at Las Vegas among active drivers with four victories.

All three of the drivers at the top of the championship standings have a strong history at this facility, which should make Sunday's race ultra-intriguing as far as the championship fight is concerned.

Here is the full TV and streaming schedule for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend so you don't miss any of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series action from Sin City.

Saturday, October 3

2 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice; TV: The CW (select markets); Streaming: ESPN App, The CW App

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice; The CW (select markets); ESPN App, The CW App 3:05 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying; TV: The CW (select markets); Streaming: ESPN App, The CW App

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying; The CW (select markets); ESPN App, The CW App 4:30 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice; TV: TruTV; Streaming: HBO Max

NASCAR Cup Series Practice; TruTV; HBO Max 5:35 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying; TV: TruTV; Streaming: HBO Max

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying; TruTV; HBO Max 7:30 PM ET: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 302; TV: The CW (select markets); Streaming: ESPN App, The CW App

Sunday, October 4

5:30 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400; TV: USA Network; Streaming: USA Network App; NASCAR Driver Cam: HBO Max