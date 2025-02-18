Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to another drafting track in Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.
With the Daytona 500 in the rear-view mirror, the grind of a new NASCAR Cup Series season begins this Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

William Byron won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year, jumping from ninth to first on the final lap as chaos unfolded around him. With similar racing expected at Atlanta, we could see another wild finish, like last year's three-wide battle across the line won by Daniel Suarez.

Watching the Ambetter Health 400

Daniel Suarez (99) (near wall) beats Ryan Blaney (12) to the line to win the Ambetter Health 400 in 2024.
The Ambetter Health 400 airs on Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, as well as theFOX Sports App.

Qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 takes place on Saturday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET. This will be the first qualifying session of the season broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video will carry coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series during the first half of the season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Broadcast Schedule for Ambetter Health 400 Weekend at Atlanta

NASCAR Xfinity Series competitors race at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the 2024 season.
A doubleheader of racing action awaits fans on Saturday, February 22 following NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

The Fr8 208 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fans can watch the event live on FS1.

Following that, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 takes the track at 5 p.m. ET. That race will be broadcast on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Below is the broadcast schedule for Ambetter Health 400 weekend.

Friday, February 21

Time

Session

TV

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS1

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

The CW Network

Saturday, February 22

Time

Session

TV

11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Amazon Prime Video

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208

FS1

5 p.m. ET

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

The CW Network

Sunday, February 23

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

