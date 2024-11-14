Networks, Start Times Unveiled for 2025 NASCAR Season
On Wednesday, NASCAR officially revealed the networks and start times for the 2025 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series campaigns.
The upcoming season marks the beginning of a brand-new broadcast rights agreement for NASCAR, which will see four different networks -- FOX Sports, Amazon Prime Video, Warner Brothers Discovery, and NBC Sports -- split the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, CW Sports will take comprehensive coverage of the 33-race NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will maintain its relationship with FOX Sports.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin with a history-filled reunion between NASCAR's premier division and the historic Bowman-Gray Stadium on February 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET (FOX), the first time since 1971 that the series will tackle the Winston-Salem quarter-mile track.
Two weeks later, the first points-paying event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin, with the 67th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET (FOX).
FOX Sports will be responsible for broadcasting the opening 14 weeks of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign, which will include 12 points-paying events, and the Clash and All-Star Race.
Nine of those 14 events will be shown on FS1, while the other five (Clash, Daytona, Atlanta, COTA, and Talladega) will be shown on FOX.
FOX Sports will wrap up its portion of the season with the NASCAR All-Star Race, which returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway for a third straight year on May 18th, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET (FS1).
Amazon Prime will take on coverage for the next five weeks, with the streaming service's first-ever NASCAR event being the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25th, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET (Prime Video).
The following weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway, which returns as a night race, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET (Prime Video). Michigan, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event in Mexico City, and Pocono will also be broadcast on Prime Video.
Warner Brothers Discovery (via HBO Max and TNT Sports) will take over the second five-race stretch of the Summer, kicking off the in-season tournament at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET (TNT).
The Chicago Street Race, which in its two previous iterations have run into weather problems, has been moved up earlier in the day, to 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 6th, 2025 (TNT). Sonoma, Dover, and the Brickyard 400 will also be shown on TNT.
Then, to finish off the season, NBC Sports takes over coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series for its final 14-race stretch, which includes the 10-race post-season.
NBC Sports coverage takes over coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series for the final 14 events of the season, beginning at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at 3:30PM ET (USA).
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race in the semi-final round of the Playoffs, will be pushed back a couple of hours versus its 2024 race time, taking place Sunday, October 12th, 2025, at 5:30 PM ET (USA).
Only four events (Daytona, Talladega, Martinsville, and Phoenix) will be shown on NBC, whereas the other nine races will be broadcast on USA Network.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, The CW will have the entirety of the 33-race campaign in 2025, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. That event is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.
The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, broadcasted entirely by FOX Sports, will begin Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET (FS1).
Of the 25-race NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule, three events (Homestead, Michigan, and Lime Rock Park) will be broadcasted on FOX, up from one event in previous seasons.
Once a rarity on the NASCAR Truck Series schedule, early-afternoon starts have become more common for the upcoming season, with five events (North Wilkesboro, Michigan, Lime Rock, Darlington, and New Hampshire) all beginning before 2:00 PM ET.