How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing on a Saturday night, heading to Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400.

With just two races remaining in the regular season, the drama entering the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs intensifies, and time is running out for drivers to punch their playoff ticket with a win.

Watching the Cook Out 400 at Richmond

A view of the track during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 will be televised on USA Network on Saturday, August 16, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Friday, August 15, with practice at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV on Friday.

Broadcast Schedule from Richmond Raceway

Grant Enfinger (9) leads Christian Eckes (19) during the Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series sets its playoff field with the final race of its regular season on Friday night, August 15 at Richmond. The green flag waves at 7:30 p.m. ET for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250, with coverage on FS1.

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take place on Friday afternoon, with coverage starting at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS2.

Fans can also watch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in action at Richmond Raceway on Thursday, August 14. Coverage of the Whelen Modified Tour's Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 will be on FloRacing.

Thursday, August 14

Time

Session

TV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 150

FloRacing

Friday, August 15

Time

Session

TV

2:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

3:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

5:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250

FS1

Saturday, August 16

Time

Session

TV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

USA Network

