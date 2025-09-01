NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid (After Darlington)
With a win in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Chase Briscoe will not have to stress out over the next two races as he will automatically advance to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
However, after an up-and-down night for the 16 drivers in the Playoff field, there are some drivers not feeling as great leaving the 1.366-mile track known as The Lady in Black. Shane van Gisbergen dropped to 12th in the championship standings, and he finds himself just three points above the cutline after a 32nd-place finish.
Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, and Alex Bowman will head into next weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway below the cutline.
Here is the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid following the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (two races remaining in the Round of 16):
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
Playoff Pts
1
19
Chase Briscoe (w)
2070
LOCKED IN
17
2
11
Denny Hamlin
2067
+43
29
3
5
Kyle Larson
2062
+38
32
4
45
Tyler Reddick
2059
+35
6
5
24
William Byron
2049
+25
8
6
23
Bubba Wallace
2049
+25
32
7
12
Ryan Blaney
2046
+22
26
8
1
Ross Chastain
2045
+21
7
9
2
Austin Cindric
2036
+12
8
10
20
Christopher Bell
2035
+11
23
11
9
Chase Elliott
2033
+9
13
12
88
Shane van Gisbergen
2027
+3
22
13
22
Joey Logano
2024
-3
7
14
3
Austin Cindric
2019
-8
5
15
21
Josh Berry
2008
-19
2
16
48
Alex Bowman
2008
-19
6
(w) indicates a driver with a win in this round that has locked advancement to Round of 12