NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid (After Darlington)

Toby Christie

Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) leads driver Denny Hamlin (11) out of turn four during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With a win in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Chase Briscoe will not have to stress out over the next two races as he will automatically advance to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

However, after an up-and-down night for the 16 drivers in the Playoff field, there are some drivers not feeling as great leaving the 1.366-mile track known as The Lady in Black. Shane van Gisbergen dropped to 12th in the championship standings, and he finds himself just three points above the cutline after a 32nd-place finish.

Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, and Alex Bowman will head into next weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway below the cutline.

Here is the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid following the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (two races remaining in the Round of 16):

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

Playoff Pts

1

19

Chase Briscoe (w)

2070

LOCKED IN

17

2

11

Denny Hamlin

2067

+43

29

3

5

Kyle Larson

2062

+38

32

4

45

Tyler Reddick

2059

+35

6

5

24

William Byron

2049

+25

8

6

23

Bubba Wallace

2049

+25

32

7

12

Ryan Blaney

2046

+22

26

8

1

Ross Chastain

2045

+21

7

9

2

Austin Cindric

2036

+12

8

10

20

Christopher Bell

2035

+11

23

11

9

Chase Elliott

2033

+9

13

12

88

Shane van Gisbergen

2027

+3

22

13

22

Joey Logano

2024

-3

7

14

3

Austin Cindric

2019

-8

5

15

21

Josh Berry

2008

-19

2

16

48

Alex Bowman

2008

-19

6

(w) indicates a driver with a win in this round that has locked advancement to Round of 12

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

