How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire
The Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Mobil 1 301. The "Magic Mile" is the first of three races to determine which eight drivers will move on in the Playoffs.
It was all Joe Gibbs Racing in the Round of 16, with Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell scoring victories. Will their dominance continue in the Round of 12, or will new faces step up to the forefront?
Related: 36 Cars on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Watching the Mobil 1 301
The Mobil 1 301 takes the green flag on Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network is televising the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the 2025 season.
Practice for the Mobil 1 301 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from New Hampshire Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time since 2017 in the Team EJP 175 on Saturday, September 20. The green flag waves at Noon ET on Saturday, with coverage on FS1.
Before Saturday's Craftsman Truck Series event, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competes in the Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire. Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on FloRacing.
Friday, September 19
Time
Session
TV
4:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
5:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
Saturday, September 20
Time
Session
TV
9:15 a.m. ET
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100
FloRacing
Noon ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175
FS1
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
4:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
Sunday, September 21
Time
Session
TV
2:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
USA Network