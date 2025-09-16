Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire

Zach Evans

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Mobil 1 301. The "Magic Mile" is the first of three races to determine which eight drivers will move on in the Playoffs.

dark. Next. Grid. NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid After Bristol

It was all Joe Gibbs Racing in the Round of 16, with Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell scoring victories. Will their dominance continue in the Round of 12, or will new faces step up to the forefront?

Related: 36 Cars on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire

Watching the Mobil 1 301

Chase Briscoe (14) leads a pack of cars during the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Mobil 1 301 takes the green flag on Sunday, September 21 at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network is televising the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the 2025 season.

Practice for the Mobil 1 301 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV.

Broadcast Schedule from New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A general view of New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the USA Today 301.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time since 2017 in the Team EJP 175 on Saturday, September 20. The green flag waves at Noon ET on Saturday, with coverage on FS1.

Before Saturday's Craftsman Truck Series event, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competes in the Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire. Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on FloRacing.

Friday, September 19

Time

Session

TV

4:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

5:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

Saturday, September 20

Time

Session

TV

9:15 a.m. ET

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100

FloRacing

Noon ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175

FS1

3:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

4:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

Sunday, September 21

Time

Session

TV

2:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301

USA Network

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News