How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to South Florida for its next stop, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 27. The long-time home of the Cup Series' finale is now in the Round of 8, still a crucial stop on the road to crowning a champion.
Here's how to watch Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami, as well as the rest of the action this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Watching the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami
Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 will be broadcast on NBC, and streamed on the NBC Sports App via access from your television provider. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday with NBC's Countdown to Green pre-race show, followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.
If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream, click here for more information from the NBC help center.
Homestead-Miami Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be on track at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in their respective playoff races.
The Baptist Health 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on Saturday, Octber 26, and will air on FS1 at Noon ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series' Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 takes place on Saturday, October 26 and will air on The CW Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Below is a broadcast schedule for the entire weekend from Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Friday, October 25
Time
Session
Channel
4:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
4:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
Saturday, October 26
Time
Session
Channel
9:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App
9:50 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
Noon ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200
FS1
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300
The CW Network
Sunday, October 27
Time
Session
Channel
2:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
NBC, NBC Sports App