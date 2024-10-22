Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday for the next stop in the Playoffs.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to South Florida for its next stop, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 27. The long-time home of the Cup Series' finale is now in the Round of 8, still a crucial stop on the road to crowning a champion.

Here's how to watch Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami, as well as the rest of the action this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Watching the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami

Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 will be broadcast on NBC, and streamed on the NBC Sports App via access from your television provider. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday with NBC's Countdown to Green pre-race show, followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream, click here for more information from the NBC help center.

Homestead-Miami Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be on track at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in their respective playoff races.

The Baptist Health 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on Saturday, Octber 26, and will air on FS1 at Noon ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series' Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 takes place on Saturday, October 26 and will air on The CW Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a broadcast schedule for the entire weekend from Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Friday, October 25

Time

Session

Channel

4:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

4:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

Saturday, October 26

Time

Session

Channel

9:05 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NBC Sports App

9:50 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

Noon ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200

FS1

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300

The CW Network

Sunday, October 27

Time

Session

Channel

2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

NBC, NBC Sports App

