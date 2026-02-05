Hyak Motorsports Lands New Multi-Race Sponsor for 2026 Season

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series team will have a new multi-race primary sponsorship partner during the 2026 season as the organization announced a new partnership with Ōnin Staffing on Thursday morning.

Jumping into the NASCAR space gives Ōnin a chance to connect with an ultra-important sector of people, the NASCAR fanbase, who the company sees as more than people cheering on race cars going by them.

"We don't just see race fans in the stands. We see the hard-working people who power the REAL Economy,” said Jim Weaver, CEO of Ōnin Staffing. “Partnering with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Hyak Motorsports allows us to celebrate that grit and determination on a national stage. From the factory floor to the high banks of Daytona, a shared commitment to performance is what truly drives success. We are proud to make our Cup Series debut with a team that shares the Ōnin ethos and a relentless pursuit of high-performance results."

The partnership, which was brokered with support from Meridien Sports, a Charlotte, NC-based full-service sports marketing, entertainment and brand agency, will equate to a two-race primary sponsorship this season.

Ōnin Staffing will make its first appearance on the No. 47 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway in May, and will return for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in August. Stenhouse, who boasts four career NASCAR Cup Series wins on superspeedways, is excited for the new partnership.

“I’m excited to have Ōnin Staffing on board with us. Anytime you can partner with a company that believes in people and performance, it’s a big win,” Stenhouse Jr. said in a press release. “I’m excited to build something strong this season.”

Stenhouse got his 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign started off with a ninth-place result in the Last Chance Qualifier race for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, a race won by Josh Berry. Ultimately, Stenhouse was unable to advance to the Main Event of the Clash, but he'll be raring to go for next weekend's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Recommended Articles