Iconic Rental Car Brand to Serve as Sponsor for Nemechek at Dover
Hertz, an iconic rental car brand that last served as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series five years ago, will make its return to the series as it has partnered with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek, the driver of the team's No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE.
According to a press release from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Hertz will serve as the primary sponsorship partner for Nemechek and the No. 42 team in the July 20 NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover Motor Speedway.
The partnership between LMC and Hertz links motorsport investments for Knighthead Capital Management LLC, which co-owns the Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA organization in the FIA World Endurance Championship and joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as a co-owner heading into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The 28-year-old Nemechek, who has enjoyed the best season of his young NASCAR Cup Series career in 2025, is ecstatic about his new partnership with Hertz.
“We’re excited to see Hertz and Hertz Car Sales on the No. 42 this summer at Dover,” said John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota. “It’s awesome to represent such a recognizable global brand, and even more special knowing it ties into the broader Knighthead motorsport vision that spans NASCAR and endurance racing.”
In its last stint as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hertz's iconic colors adorned the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driven by William Byron in nine events over a three-season stint (2018 to 2020). Hertz is happy to expand its motorsport footprint back into the NASCAR Cup Series in a partnership that aligns with its other motorsports ventures.
"Hertz has a proud legacy in motorsports, and we're excited to expand our presence by partnering with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover," said Gil West, Hertz Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration not only highlights our iconic brand on one of racing's biggest stages, but also showcases Hertz Car Sales as a trusted source of high-quality used vehicles. It's an exciting opportunity to connect with fans and customers through the thrill of racing."
Nemechek, who has collected a career-high six top-10 finishes through the opening 19 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, heads into this weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway ranked 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.
The driver and his No. 42 team have been among the most improved in the NASCAR Cup Series garage this season as Nemechek ranks seven positions higher in the championship standings after 19 races this year than he did at this exact point in the season in 2024.
Nemechek also recorded his career-best finish, to date, in February as he finished fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500. Nemechek has also secured top-10 finishes at Atlanta, Texas, Kansas, Mexico City, and Pocono. He'll look to add another in a couple of weeks at Dover as he hopes to kick off his new partnership with Hertz in style.