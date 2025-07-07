NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen may not have had a great season to write home about through the opening 15 races of his NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign, but after a triumph in Sunday's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, the New Zealander now has two wins over the last four races.
RESULTS: Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course
With the win, van Gisbergen has further strengthened his potential Playoff run as he is up to 11 Playoff Points.
William Byron continues to hold the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season point lead, but with a last-place finish due to clutch issues on the opening lap of Sunday's race in Chicago, Byron's lead has diminished massively.
Chase Elliott has clawed to within 13 points of Byron for the point lead following a 16th-place finish in the Street Race, while Kyle Larson is just 19 points back with a 13th-place run on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, the 19th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron (y)
632
--
12
2
9
Chase Elliott (y)
619
-13
5
3
5
Kyle Larson (y)
613
-19
23
4
11
Denny Hamlin (y)
589
-43
19
5
45
Tyler Reddick (x)
584
-48
1
6
20
Christopher Bell (y)
565
-67
16
7
12
Ryan Blaney (y)
539
-93
9
8
1
Ross Chastain (y)
490
-142
5
9
19
Chase Briscoe (y)
482
-150
6
10
48
Alex Bowman (x)
480
-152
0
11
17
Chris Buescher (x)
476
-156
-4
12
22
Joey Logano (y)
471
-161
7
13
23
Bubba Wallace (x)
443
-189
2
14
60
Ryan Preece
441
-191
2
15
16
AJ Allmendinger
400
-232
0
16
8
Kyle Busch
397
-235
0
17
43
Erik Jones
393
-239
0
18
2
Austin Cindric (y)
389
-243
8
19
54
Ty Gibbs
377
-255
0
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
375
-257
0
21
77
Carson Hocevar
368
-264
0
22
21
Josh Berry (y)
366
-266
6
23
71
Michael McDowell
366
-266
1
24
38
Zane Smith
363
-269
0
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
361
-271
0
26
3
Austin Dillon
315
-317
0
27
88
Shane van Gisbergen # (y)
308
-324
11
28
6
Brad Keselowski
307
-325
0
29
99
Daniel Suarez
307
-325
0
30
34
Todd Gilliland
306
-326
0
31
7
Justin Haley
294
-338
0
32
10
Ty Dillon
291
-341
0
33
4
Noah Gragson
265
-367
0
34
41
Cole Custer
241
-391
0
35
35
Riley Herbst #
226
-406
0
36
51
Cody Ware
144
-488
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
35
-597
0
38
78
Katherine Legge *
30
-602
0
39
Derek Kraus
5
-627
0
40
Chad Finchum
3
-629
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-630
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-631
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-631
0
44
13
Will Brown *
1
-631
0
45
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-632
0
46
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-632
0
47
Corey Heim (i)
0
-632
0
48
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-632
0
49
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
0
-632
0
50
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-632
0
51
Ryan Truex (i)
0
-632
0
52
Jesse Love (i)
0
-632
0
53
David Starr (i)
0
-632
0
54
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-632
0
55
33
Austin Hill * (i)
0
-632
0
56
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-632
0
57
Brennan Poole (i)
0
-632
0
58
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-632
0
59
Helio Catroneves
0
-632
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) indicates a driver currently inside the Playoff Cutline, but not locked in
(y) indicates a driver locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) indicates regular-season champion