NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Chicago

Toby Christie

Jul 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) does a burnout after winning the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen may not have had a great season to write home about through the opening 15 races of his NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign, but after a triumph in Sunday's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, the New Zealander now has two wins over the last four races.

RESULTS: Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course

With the win, van Gisbergen has further strengthened his potential Playoff run as he is up to 11 Playoff Points.

William Byron continues to hold the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season point lead, but with a last-place finish due to clutch issues on the opening lap of Sunday's race in Chicago, Byron's lead has diminished massively.

Chase Elliott has clawed to within 13 points of Byron for the point lead following a 16th-place finish in the Street Race, while Kyle Larson is just 19 points back with a 13th-place run on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, the 19th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron (y)

632

--

12

2

9

Chase Elliott (y)

619

-13

5

3

5

Kyle Larson (y)

613

-19

23

4

11

Denny Hamlin (y)

589

-43

19

5

45

Tyler Reddick (x)

584

-48

1

6

20

Christopher Bell (y)

565

-67

16

7

12

Ryan Blaney (y)

539

-93

9

8

1

Ross Chastain (y)

490

-142

5

9

19

Chase Briscoe (y)

482

-150

6

10

48

Alex Bowman (x)

480

-152

0

11

17

Chris Buescher (x)

476

-156

-4

12

22

Joey Logano (y)

471

-161

7

13

23

Bubba Wallace (x)

443

-189

2

14

60

Ryan Preece

441

-191

2

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

400

-232

0

16

8

Kyle Busch

397

-235

0

17

43

Erik Jones

393

-239

0

18

2

Austin Cindric (y)

389

-243

8

19

54

Ty Gibbs

377

-255

0

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

375

-257

0

21

77

Carson Hocevar

368

-264

0

22

21

Josh Berry (y)

366

-266

6

23

71

Michael McDowell

366

-266

1

24

38

Zane Smith

363

-269

0

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

361

-271

0

26

3

Austin Dillon

315

-317

0

27

88

Shane van Gisbergen # (y)

308

-324

11

28

6

Brad Keselowski

307

-325

0

29

99

Daniel Suarez

307

-325

0

30

34

Todd Gilliland

306

-326

0

31

7

Justin Haley

294

-338

0

32

10

Ty Dillon

291

-341

0

33

4

Noah Gragson

265

-367

0

34

41

Cole Custer

241

-391

0

35

35

Riley Herbst #

226

-406

0

36

51

Cody Ware

144

-488

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

35

-597

0

38

78

Katherine Legge *

30

-602

0

39

Derek Kraus

5

-627

0

40

Chad Finchum

3

-629

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-630

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-631

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-631

0

44

13

Will Brown *

1

-631

0

45

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-632

0

46

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-632

0

47

Corey Heim (i)

0

-632

0

48

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-632

0

49

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

0

-632

0

50

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-632

0

51

Ryan Truex (i)

0

-632

0

52

Jesse Love (i)

0

-632

0

53

David Starr (i)

0

-632

0

54

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-632

0

55

33

Austin Hill * (i)

0

-632

0

56

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-632

0

57

Brennan Poole (i)

0

-632

0

58

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-632

0

59

Helio Catroneves

0

-632

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(x) indicates a driver currently inside the Playoff Cutline, but not locked in
(y) indicates a driver locked into Playoffs by win or mathematical clinch
(z) indicates regular-season champion

