It Was 'Heim Time' Again In Truck Series Race At Michigan

Fittingly, in Corey Heim's first NASCAR Truck Series start after 23XI Racing announced he will move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2027, the driver found himself celebrating yet another win at Michigan International Speedway.

In Saturday's DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, Heim didn't have the best truck for the majority of the event, but he came on strong when it mattered most.

With 15 laps to go, Heim got around Carson Hocevar, whose truck was suffering from overheating issues, for the race lead. From there, Heim had to skillfully defend against Kaden Honeycutt, his TRICON Garage teammate, over the final few circuits around the 2-mile oval in Brooklyn, MI.

He did just that. Try as he might, Honeycutt was only able to get within 0.065 seconds of Heim as the pair of drivers crossed the finish line for the last time in the 125-lap race. Heim noted that Honeycutt made a move that would have been good enough to secure the win, but fortunately, he was able to fend it off.

"He tried to get to my right rear there, which would have probably won him the race, and I had to protect it, there, you know? So, props to Kaden, props to Christopher [Bell], I don't know where he ended up, but he was helping me really good all day," Heim said.

This is the third win of the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season for Heim, who is only driving a part-time schedule in the series. The latest triumph marks Heim's 26th career win in the series, and it came in just his 94th career start.

Honeycutt was visibly frustrated after the race, as he stood by his No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota on pit road, but when asked why he was frustrated, he refused to elaborate.

"I don't know," Honeycutt fired back. "I just want to thank TRICON, this whole 11 team, Safelite, Scott Zipadelli did a great job getting adjustments all day. Had a really good restart to get us up there and in contention once all the strategy and stuff kicked in, but yeah, we've got stuff to clean up on our end, for sure. I'm just going to leave it at that."

Hocevar, a Michigan native, led a race-high 65 laps at his home track, but faltered with an underpowered truck in the closing laps, as the temperature gauge began to peg.

"It just sucks that we didn't close it out there," Hocevar said. "I felt like I could have done a better job, but I don't know what I could have done differently, yet. I would have liked to see what I would have had full-power, obviously. Yeah, it just sucks. There's a lot of family here, and my mom's birthday and everything. There's a lot of reasons to want to win here at Michigan."

Layne Riggs, the series point leader, finished fourth, which broke his two-race winning streak, and Chandler Smith, Riggs' Front Row Motorsports teammate, finished fifth.

Cleetus McFarland, a YouTube personality turned race car driver, finished 25th in his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start.

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Race Results

1. 1-Corey Heim

2. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

3. 77-Carson Hocevar

4. 34-Layne Riggs

5. 38-Chandler Smith

6. 62-Christopher Bell

7. 42-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8. 7-Connor Mosack

9. 98-Jake Garcia

10. 18-Tyler Ankrum

11. 9-Grant Enfinger

12. 17-Gio Ruggiero

13. 19-Daniel Hemric

14. 12-Brenden Queen

15. 20-Daniel Dye

16. 25-Parker Kligerman

17. 45-Ross Chastain

18. 15-Tanner Gray

19. 44-Andres Perez De Lara

20. 14-Mini Tyrrell

21. 99-Ben Rhodes

22. 52-Stewart Friesen

23. 33-Frankie Muniz

24. 5-Spencer Davis

25. 4-Cleetus McFarland

26. 2-Morgen Baird

27. 93-Caleb Costner

28. 16-Justin Haley

29. 10-Corey LaJoie

30. 22-Josh Reaume

31. 81-Kris Wright

32. 91-Christian Eckes

33. 13-Cole Butcher

34. 76-Spencer Boyd

35. 88-Ty Majeski

36. 26-Dawson Sutton