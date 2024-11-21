Jeremy Bullins Reunites with Brad Keselowski to Lead RFK No. 6 Team
Jeremy Bullins will reunite with 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski in 2025, leading the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team at Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, the team announced Thursday.
The Mechanical Engineering graduate from North Carolina State University replaces Matt McCall, who has spent the last three seasons as crew chief of the No. 6. RFK confirmed earlier this month that McCall would leave his post at season's end.
Bullins, who has captured 31 victories as a crew chief between the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, joins RFK Racing after a stint of more than a decade jumping between Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing, where he worked with drivers like Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, and Harrison Burton.
The veteran crew chief recently earned his 10th NASCAR Cup Series victory as a crew chief, at Daytona International Speedway in August, where he called the shots for Harrison Burton in the 100th victory for Wood Brothers Racing.
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with BK again, this time in the iconic No. 6 car with RFK,” said Bullins. “We were able to accomplish a lot as a team previously, but we had a couple of unfinished goals like a Daytona 500 win and a championship together and I’m ecstatic we get the opportunity to compete together again. From the outside looking in it’s been obvious the trajectory RFK is on, and I look forward to being part of the growth and future success of the team.”
Keselowski was partnered with Bullins in his final two seasons at Team Penske (2020 and 2021), where together they managed to collect four victories, 23 top-five, and 41 top-10 finishes, with second and sixth-place points finishes. The pairing also earned 14 Xfinity Series wins between 2012 and 2014.
Bullins made his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a crew chief in 2014, partnering with 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, as he jumped from Wood Brothers Racing to Team Penske. In their six seasons together, the pair earned three Cup Series victories.
Keselowski and Bullins will begin their work immediately, with the first showing for the RFK pairing being at Bowman-Gray Stadium for the NASCAR Clash on February 2.