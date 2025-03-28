Jesse Love to Make NASCAR Cup Debut for RCR at Bristol in April
Jesse Love, a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. The 20-year-old racer will pilot the No. 33 "Open" entry for the team in the event with primary sponsorship from C4 Ultimate Energy.
Richard Childress Racing made the announcement in the form of a social media video, which was accompanied by a press release on Friday afternoon.
For the young racer from California, Friday's announcement was the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream,” said Love in a team press release. “Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”
Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR feels Love has the passion, and talent to succeed in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks.
“I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet,” said Childress. “From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team. To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”
Love moved to Richard Childress Racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, a season where he captured a win and went on to secure Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Love's first career win in the Xfinity Series came at Talladega Superspeedway in his ninth career start.
The racer recorded his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in the 2025 season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.
Love's NASCAR Cup Series debut is the latest NASCAR Cup Series start to be announced for the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing entry, which will also be driven by Austin Hill, Love's NASCAR Xfinity Series teammate, in five events this season.