Jimmie Johnson Confirms 2026 Daytona 500 Entry

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its season each year with its biggest event, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. "The Great American Race" always draws several competitors outside the Cup Series' 36 chartered entries, hoping to join the field and race for the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who retired from full-time competition following the 2020 season, announced on Thursday he will once again enter the Daytona 500 in 2026.

The announcement came in the form of a scheme reveal with sponsor Carvana, who has supported Johnson's racing endeavors since 2021. Carvana partnered with Johnson in his move to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021, and has remained with Johnson since becoming owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 on a part-time basis.

“Carvana has been an incredible partner, and every season we’ve found new ways to celebrate what makes racing so special,” said Johnson. “This year’s scheme is sharp, it’s fresh, and I can’t wait for fans to see it on the track in Daytona.”

Johnson is an 83-time winner in NASCAR's premier series, tying him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list. Two of those victories have come in the Daytona 500, winning in 2006 and 2013.

Last year, Johnson finished third in the Daytona 500, which was won for the second consecutive year by William Byron. He also made his 700th career NASCAR Cup Series start in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. An early incident relegated Johnson to a last-place finish in the 40-car field in that event after qualifying 17th.

Johnson is one of three seven-time champions in series history, alongside Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024 alongside his long-time crew chief, Chad Knaus.

Last month, JR Motorsports confirmed its second bid to enter the Daytona 500 as an open entry, with Justin Allgaier again piloting the No. 40 entry. Allgaier finished in the top 10 last year for the team owned by Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller.

Johnson, 50, will also race in the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in June. The El Cajon, California native previously announced his intentions to compete in the NASCAR San Diego Weekend, also with support from Carvana.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 15 at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying takes place on Wednesday, February 11, with the lineup finalized during the Duels at Daytona on Thursday, February 12.

Recommended Articles: