Jimmie Johnson to Cross Off 'Bucket-List' Moment in 2026 Season

Jimmie Johnson may have reached 700 career starts during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't calling it quits yet. The 83-time Cup Series race winner will return to the series for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Street Race in San Diego at the U.S. Naval Base Coronado.

Johnson made the announcement during an event at BrandWeek in Atlanta on Wednesday. Johnson will slide behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team that he co-owns. Carvana will serve as the primary sponsor for Johnson in the event.

For the 50-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer, the chance to compete in next season's event in San Diego is a dream come true.

“Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamed about racing here in a NASCAR vehicle someday, but I never thought it would be possible. I just came to the realization that there would be no way NASCAR could race in that city – as there would be nowhere to put a track,” said Johnson. “So, it’s just mind-blowing to me that NASCAR made this a reality. To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream.”

Johnson, who finished third in the 2025 Daytona 500, is humbled to have a chance to compete in a race, which will take place very near to where his racing journey began behind the handlebars of a motorcycle.

“When I think about everything this sport has given me and where it all started, being able to race in San Diego at this level feels like my career has come full circle,” Johnson added. “Starting out on two wheels racing motorcycles throughout the West Coast and now being able to race on four in the same region is something I never thought I would see. Additionally, my grandparents were military and are buried in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery nearby the base, so it’s an honor to race there – this is going to be very special.”

Carvana, which has come up with special designs for many of Johnson's starts in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few seasons, will have yet another special design for the legendary driver for the San Diego event, and the design of the No. 84 car will be revealed at a later date.

