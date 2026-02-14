Jimmie Johnson Sets 2027 Daytona 500 As Final NASCAR Cup Start

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- One of the most illustrious careers in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series is set to reach a ceremonious end in 2027. On Saturday morning, Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced that next season's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway will serve as the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's final start in the Cup Series.

In a statement, the 50-year-old Johnson explains that his decision will allow him to channel his time and energy into building LEGACY MOTOR CLUB into a top-tier NASCAR Cup Series organization.

“Next February, I’ll make my final start in the Cup Series at Daytona,” Johnson said. “I’ve been very fortunate to accomplish more than I ever imagined in this sport. The last six years have given me the freedom to choose where I compete and, more importantly, the clarity to understand where I’m needed most. It’s time to focus my energy on building a world-class and unrivaled organization in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

Following the statement, which was sent out in a press release, Johnson addressed the media in a press conference inside of the Godwin Kelly Deadline Room in the Daytona International Speedway Media Center.

In the press conference, Johnson confirmed that he will drive a fourth LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entry in the 2027 Daytona 500, and will not compete in one of the team's three chartered entries next season.

The 2027 Daytona 500 will mark the final NASCAR Cup Series start of Johnson's career, but the legendary driver is not closing the book on competing in other series, divisions, or forms of motorsport in the future.

“As a team owner, I need to be on the sidelines on race day supporting our drivers and crews on the competition side and cultivating relationships that are crucial to the long-term growth of the CLUB,” Johnson continued. “I also want to take the time to celebrate with fans throughout the season to show how grateful I am for their support throughout my career.”

Following the announcement, Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD U.S.A., issued a statement in which he described Johnson as a champion in every aspect of hislife.

“Jimmie Johnson is a champion in every aspect of his life – with his family, as the leader of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and with his incredible success behind the wheel," Gibbs said. "As he prepares to close the chapter of his iconic on-track NASCAR career, we celebrate his legacy in the sport and look forward to what we’ll continue to achieve together in the years to come.”

Johnson, who was hand-picked by Jeff Gordon to serve as the driver of the newly created No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ahead of the 2002 season, was not a heralded drivin prospect at the start of his NASCAR Cup Series career. In fact, many questioned the move to add the driver, who had just one victory in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

It didn't take long for Johnson to prove the skeptics wrong as he amassed a then-NASCAR Cup Series rookie record three wins during his 2002 campaign.

Fast foward to 2026, and Johnson has built one of the most impressive resumes of all time, as he has collected 83 trophies in NASCAR Cup Series points-paying events, and along the way, he scooped up seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, tying him for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

While Johnson is tied for the most NASCAR Cup Series titles all-time, the driver stands alone with his impressive five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships that he hoisted from 2006 to 2010. Aside from Cale Yarborough, who scored three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles in the 1970s, no other driver in NASCAR Cup Series history has ever won more than two Cup Series championships consecutively.

Heading into Sunday's Daytona 500, what will be Johnson's next-to-last start in the Great American Race, the California native has registered 700 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has collected two Harley J. Earl Trophies, as he won the Daytona 500 in 2006 and 2013. Driving a part-time schedule, Johnson finished third in the Daytona 500 last season.

Johnson, who was granted the Open Exemption Provisional before the race weekend, will start 31st in the 41-car field in Sunday's Daytona 500. Johnson has said having the OEP in his back pocket has allowed him to race stress-free this week in Daytona.

