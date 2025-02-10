Jimmie Johnson to Attempt Daytona 500 in Car Designed by Shaq
As seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson attempts to lock his No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE into the field for the 2025 Daytona 500, he'll be carrying a special paint scheme designed by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
With the custom design, Shaq took inspiration from his uniforms in the 1990s, when he was a member of the Orlando Magic. The car features pin stripes, as well as feaux jersey meshing. Shaq's signature "Dunkman" logo is boldy placed on the hood of the racecar.
The official design of the car was officially unveiled for the first time at Shaq's Fun House in New Orleans on February 7, and was shared on social media by Johnson on February 8.
The mash-up between Johnson and O'Neal meshes the fanbases of two legendary athletes in two very different sports.
“Jimmie and Shaq are two of the most legendary athletes in their sports, and when they started going back and forth, we knew something fun had to come out of it,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “By blending the worlds of basketball and NASCAR, we’re bringing together two high-energy arenas and two iconic athletes to create something truly unforgettable for fans of both sports.”
Shaq earned the right to design Johnson's car after winning a free-throw contest against Johnson in a social media video shared on February 2. O'Neal, who shot 52.7% from the free-throw line over his 1,207-game NBA career, would narrowly defeat Johnson 5 to 4 in the contest.
O'Neal says he had a great time working with Johnson, Carvana and the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team.
"Jimmie and I had a ton of fun putting this together,” said O’Neal. “The car looks amazing, and I can’t wait to see him tear up the track next Sunday. Lucky for him, he’s got a better shot at victory lane than at the free-throw line!”
While Johnson admits he didn't expect Shaq to end up finding a way to design his car, that the scheme looks incredible and he is excited to attempt to lock into the Daytona 500 field with it.
“I figured our little feud would stay online, but next thing I know, Shaq’s challenging me to a free-throw contest and calling the shots on my paint scheme,” said Johnson. “I have to admit—he’s got style. It’s bold, it’s iconic, and I can’t wait to take it to the track.”
While Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, his No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team does not have a NASCAR Cup Series Team Charter to fall back on at Daytona International Speedway, which means he is not guaranteed to make the field for The Great American Race.
With 45 entries expected to battle it out for the 40 starting spots in the race, Johnson will be among the nine drivers driving "Open" or non-Chartered cars looking to lock their place in the field.
If Johnson is one of the two-fastest "Open" entries in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 12, he would automatically secure a place in the Daytona 500 field. If not, his hopes will rest in being the top "Open" driver in one of the two Duel qualifying races on Thursday, February 13.
Johnson, 49, has amassed 83 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series including two wins in the Daytona 500. In addition to the Daytona 500, Johnson will attempt to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 2025 season.