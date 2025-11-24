Joe Gibbs Racing Tabs Rising Star for O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews will make the jump to the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for 29 races.

The 17-year-old driver is not eligible to compete in four of the first seven races of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series due to his age. However, he will compete full-time after turning 18 on March 30.

Before his 18th birthday, Crews will make his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas, as 17-year-olds can compete on road courses and oval tracks 1.25 miles or shorter. He will also race at Phoenix Raceway and Martinsville Speedway in March.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to race with a winning organization and Toyota,” said Crews. “I’ve learned a lot so far with the ARCA program and at the track with the No.19 team. I have a lot to prepare for this season, but I feel conﬁdent with all the resources that JGR and Toyota provide to help with an easy transition.”

Crews won in his ARCA Menards Series debut last February driving for Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix. Across the three ARCA Menards Series divisions, Crews earned five wins and six pole positions in nine starts.

The Denver, North Carolina native also made 10 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during the 2025 season. He earned two top-fives and three top-10s in those races, with a best finish of second at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October.

Crews is also an accomplished competitor in a variety of racing series. He was the youngest winner in a POWRi National Midget Series event at just 13 years old in 2021, and became the youngest CUBE 3 Architecture Trans Am TA2 Series champion in 2023. Crews is an 11-time winner in Trans Am competition,.

“We are excited to have Brent continue his racing career with us this upcoming season,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He showed a lot of success in our equipment throughout the 2025 ARCA season, and we are confident that he will continue to be a top contender in the O’Reilly Series.”

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing entry won the 2025 owners' championship in what was known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A variety of drivers piloted the car over the course of the season, including Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Justin Bonsignore, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst, and Jack Perkins.

Crews will be paired with crew chief Seth Chavka, who manned the pit box for the No. 19 team in 2025 en route to the owners' championship. The team won three races in 2025, with Almirola scoring those victories.

It remains to be seen who will pilot the No. 19 entry in the four races Crews is ineligible to compete to start the 2026 season.

Crews' resume also includes the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Super Late Model championship and three victories in the zMAX CARS Tour in 2024.

