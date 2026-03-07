Joey Logano Earns Pole; Completes Indy-NASCAR Phoenix Pole Sweep

It’s been a “Penske Perfect” weekend for Team Penske at Phoenix Raceway.

After earning the pole position for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series event at the one-mile oval, courtesy of the team’s newest driver, David Malukus, Team Penske veteran and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion snagged the pole for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500.

Logano took to the racetrack fairly late in Saturday’s single-vehicle qualifying session and absolutely SMASHED the lap time of his teammate Austin Cindric, laying down a time of 26.561 seconds, to earn the pole by more than a tenth of a second.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, driving the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, was able to interject himself between the two Penske teammates and will start Sunday’s event from the outside of the front row.

Austin Cindric, who showed immense speed in practice (especially on the long run), will roll from third on Sunday, with practice leader Daniel Suarez fourth, and the third of the Team Penske drivers, Ryan Blaney, rounding out the top five.

Ross Chastain will roll from sixth, with Carson Hocevar behind in seventh. Tyler Reddick, looking to collect a record-extending fourth straight win to begin the NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will start from eighth. William Byron and Josh Berry also collected top 10 starting positions.

Other notables starting outside of the top 10 include Denny Hamlin (P11), Christopher Bell (P12), Chase Briscoe (P20), Chase Elliott (P26), and Kyle Busch (P29). Anthony Alfredo, serving as a fill-in driver for Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro, will start from 31st.

Brad Keselowski was the only driver that didn’t post a time in qualifying, after the No. 6 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse blew a right-front tire and crashed in practice, forcing RFK Racing to unload a backup car for Sunday’s event.

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 will take place Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Straight Talk Wireless 500 Starting Lineup:

1. #22 - Joey Logano

2. #5 - Kyle Larson

3. #2 - Austin Cindric

4. #7 - Daniel Suarez

5. #12 - Ryan Blaney

6. #1 - Ross Chastain

7. #77 - Carson Hocevar

8. #45 - Tyler Reddick

9. #24 - William Byron

10. #21 - Josh Berry

11. #11 - Denny Hamlin

12. #20 - Christopher Bell

13. #60 - Ryan Preece

14. #54 - Ty Gibbs

15. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek

16. #71 - Michael McDowell

17. #17 - Chris Buescher

18. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen

19. #88 - Connor Zilisch

20. #19 - Chase Briscoe

21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

22. #35 - Riley Herbst

23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger

24. #38 - Zane Smith

25. #3 - Austin Dillon

26. #9 - Chase Elliott

27. #33 - Austin Hill

28. #23 - Bubba Wallace

29. #8 - Kyle Busch

30. #34 - Todd Gilliland

31. #48 - Anthony Alfredo

32. #43 - Erik Jones

33. #10 - Ty Dillon

34. #51 - Cody Ware

35. #4 - Noah Gragson

36. #41 - Cole Custer

37. #6 - Brad Keselowski