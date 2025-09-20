Joey Logano Rockets to New Hampshire Pole to Start 'Round of 12'
Being the site of his first NASCAR Cup Series victory (2009), New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a special place for Joey Logano. This year, though, the New England racetrack could be the place where another championship run begins.
Logano, a native of Middletown, Connecticut, will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Mobil 1 301, after putting down an absolute heater in single-vehicle qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
With a lap time of 29.159 seconds (130.622mph), Logano blasted to the top of the speed charts in the NASCAR Cup Series by nearly two tenths of a second, and did so over Team Penske teammate and former series champion Ryan Blaney.
It's the 33rd career pole position for Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his second of the 2025 campaign. However, for the 35-year-old driver, it's the first time he'll lead the field to green at the 1.018-mile short track.
"I've got a great group of guys. [Crew chief] Paul [Wolfe] knows how to help me get the car good to where it needs to be. The guys do a good job of getting the Shell Pennzoil Mustang fast," said Logano. "Man, it's my home track. It feels so good to run well here. And a good starting spot. Obviously, in the Playoffs, it matters most right now. Hopefully, we're able to capitalize tomorrow. We've got a good pit stall if nothing else."
Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start from the outside of the front row, as Team Penske (in typical Team Penske fashion for this time of the year) sweeps the top-two positions in qualifying.
STARTING LINEUP: 2025 NCS Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire
Josh Berry, driving for Wood Brothers Racing (an affiliate of Team Penske and essentially a de facto fourth entry), put the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in third. Austin Cindric, the other teammate at Team Penske, was on a fast lap as well in qualifying, but after a bobble ended up 22nd.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and William Byron will start Sunday's 301-lap contest from the fourth and fifth position. Non-playoff drivers Carson Hocevar and Alex Bowman will roll from sixth and seventh, with Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin in eighth and ninth.
Shane Van Gisbergen, who was eliminated from post-season contention following last weekend's event at Bristol, rounded out the top-10 in the No. 88 Jockey Chevrolet. It's the first top-10 start on an oval for Van Gisbergen, beating out a previous best set at the Brickyard 400.
Other drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs that will have some work to do on Sunday, starting from outside the top-10, include: Bubba Wallace in 14th, Kyle Larson 16th, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell in 18th and 19th, the aforementioned Austin Cindric and 22nd, and Chase Elliott in 27th.
The Mobil 1 301 will take place on Sunday, September 21 at 2:00 PM ET on USA Network, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.