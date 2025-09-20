Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially that time of year… Team Penske is very much on the rise in the NASCAR Cup Series and the organization that has won the last three championships is showing their hand in qualifying from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at the 1.018-mile racetrack in Loudon, New Hampshire after putting down an incredible lap in the final moments of qualifying.
It’s the 33rd NASCAR Cup Series pole for Logano, and his first at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – which 16 years ago was the site of his first victory at NASCARs top-level. But Logano isn’t the only Penske-related driver making a splash.
Ryan Blaney will start alongside Logano on Sunday in his No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, completing a Team Penske sweep of the front row. Blaney was the closest driver to his teammate in terms of lap time, but his lap was still nearly two tenths of a second off the pole-winning time.
Josh Berry, who was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after quite possibly the worst post-season run of all-time (with three consecutive last-place finishes), recovered impressively at New Hampshire, and will start from third place.
The only Penske or Penske-aligned driver not starting Sunday’s event inside the top-five is Austin Cindric, who himself was also on an incredible lap until a bobble in the final set of corners killed any potential pole-winning speed out of the No. 2 Ford Mustang. Cindric will start from 22nd.
Tyler Reddick will roll from the fourth position, with William Byron (the fastest driver in Saturday’s practice session) rounding out the top-five. Carson Hocevar was sixth-fastest in qualifying, with Alex Bowman in seventh, Ross Chastain in eighth, and Denny Hamlin in ninth.
Laying down an impressive lap in qualifying on Saturday was Shane Van Gisbergen, who posted the 10th-fastest time in his No. 88 Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Chevrolet. It’s the best qualifying run that the Auckland, New Zealand-native has had on an oval – beating out a previous best of 11th in the Brickyard 400.
Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers that didn’t qualify inside the top-10 include Bubba Wallace (14th), Kyle Larson (16th), Chase Briscoe (18th), Christopher Bell (19th), Austin Cindric (22nd) and Chase Elliott (27th).
The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 21 at 2:00 PM ET on USA Network. Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
22
Joey Logano (P)
29.159
130.622
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
29.329
129.865
3
21
Josh Berry
29.354
129.754
4
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
29.356
129.745
5
24
William Byron (P)
29.373
129.670
6
77
Carson Hocevar
29.398
129.560
7
48
Alex Bowman
29.402
129.542
8
1
Ross Chastain (P)
29.405
129.529
9
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
29.409
129.511
10
88
Shane Van Gisbergen #
29.409
129.511
11
71
Michael McDowell
29.424
129.445
12
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.467
129.256
13
54
Ty Gibbs
29.477
129.213
14
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
29.485
129.178
15
17
Chris Buescher
29.488
129.164
16
5
Kyle Larson (P)
29.496
129.129
17
6
Brad Keselowski
29.500
129.112
18
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
29.511
129.064
19
20
Christopher Bell (P)
29.527
128.994
20
38
Zane Smith
29.547
128.906
21
7
Justin Haley
29.559
128.854
22
2
Austin Cindric (P)
29.592
128.710
23
60
Ryan Preece
29.601
128.671
24
8
Kyle Busch
29.614
128.615
25
35
Riley Herbst #
29.620
128.589
26
43
Erik Jones
29.632
128.537
27
9
Chase Elliott (P)
29.659
128.420
28
3
Austin Dillon
29.681
128.325
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.756
128.001
30
10
Ty Dillon
29.760
127.984
31
41
Cole Custer
29.773
127.928
32
99
Daniel Suarez
29.788
127.864
33
4
Noah Gragson
29.940
127.214
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
29.995
126.981
35
51
Cody Ware
30.123
126.442
36
34
Todd Gilliland
30.254
125.894