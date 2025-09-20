Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NCS Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially that time of year… Team Penske is very much on the rise in the NASCAR Cup Series and the organization that has won the last three championships is showing their hand in qualifying from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at the 1.018-mile racetrack in Loudon, New Hampshire after putting down an incredible lap in the final moments of qualifying.

It’s the 33rd NASCAR Cup Series pole for Logano, and his first at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – which 16 years ago was the site of his first victory at NASCARs top-level. But Logano isn’t the only Penske-related driver making a splash.

Ryan Blaney will start alongside Logano on Sunday in his No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, completing a Team Penske sweep of the front row. Blaney was the closest driver to his teammate in terms of lap time, but his lap was still nearly two tenths of a second off the pole-winning time.

Josh Berry, who was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after quite possibly the worst post-season run of all-time (with three consecutive last-place finishes), recovered impressively at New Hampshire, and will start from third place.

The only Penske or Penske-aligned driver not starting Sunday’s event inside the top-five is Austin Cindric, who himself was also on an incredible lap until a bobble in the final set of corners killed any potential pole-winning speed out of the No. 2 Ford Mustang. Cindric will start from 22nd.

Tyler Reddick will roll from the fourth position, with William Byron (the fastest driver in Saturday’s practice session) rounding out the top-five. Carson Hocevar was sixth-fastest in qualifying, with Alex Bowman in seventh, Ross Chastain in eighth, and Denny Hamlin in ninth.

Laying down an impressive lap in qualifying on Saturday was Shane Van Gisbergen, who posted the 10th-fastest time in his No. 88 Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Chevrolet. It’s the best qualifying run that the Auckland, New Zealand-native has had on an oval – beating out a previous best of 11th in the Brickyard 400.

Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers that didn’t qualify inside the top-10 include Bubba Wallace (14th), Kyle Larson (16th), Chase Briscoe (18th), Christopher Bell (19th), Austin Cindric (22nd) and Chase Elliott (27th).

The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, September 21 at 2:00 PM ET on USA Network. Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

22

Joey Logano (P)

29.159

130.622

2

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

29.329

129.865

3

21

Josh Berry

29.354

129.754

4

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

29.356

129.745

5

24

William Byron (P)

29.373

129.670

6

77

Carson Hocevar

29.398

129.560

7

48

Alex Bowman

29.402

129.542

8

1

Ross Chastain (P)

29.405

129.529

9

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

29.409

129.511

10

88

Shane Van Gisbergen #

29.409

129.511

11

71

Michael McDowell

29.424

129.445

12

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.467

129.256

13

54

Ty Gibbs

29.477

129.213

14

23

Bubba Wallace (P)

29.485

129.178

15

17

Chris Buescher

29.488

129.164

16

5

Kyle Larson (P)

29.496

129.129

17

6

Brad Keselowski

29.500

129.112

18

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

29.511

129.064

19

20

Christopher Bell (P)

29.527

128.994

20

38

Zane Smith

29.547

128.906

21

7

Justin Haley

29.559

128.854

22

2

Austin Cindric (P)

29.592

128.710

23

60

Ryan Preece

29.601

128.671

24

8

Kyle Busch

29.614

128.615

25

35

Riley Herbst #

29.620

128.589

26

43

Erik Jones

29.632

128.537

27

9

Chase Elliott (P)

29.659

128.420

28

3

Austin Dillon

29.681

128.325

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.756

128.001

30

10

Ty Dillon

29.760

127.984

31

41

Cole Custer

29.773

127.928

32

99

Daniel Suarez

29.788

127.864

33

4

Noah Gragson

29.940

127.214

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

29.995

126.981

35

51

Cody Ware

30.123

126.442

36

34

Todd Gilliland

30.254

125.894

