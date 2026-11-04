John Hunter Nemechek Joins HFT's O'Reilly Series Program in 2027

After being cut loose from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with a year remaining on his contract, John Hunter Nemechek has found his next ride in the NASCAR National Series. In 2027, Nemechek will move from the NASCAR Cup Series to the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet for Haas Factory Team.

Nemechek, who will take over the ride from Sam Mayer, who is moving back to JR Motorsports next season, will have primary sponsorship from his longtime partner, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. HFT also confirmed that Jason Trinchere will serve as Nemechek's crew chief next season.

The 29-year-old racer is happy to join an organization, which has been a formidable force in NASCAR's second-tier series.

"I'm excited to join Haas Factory Team's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program," Nemechek said in a statement. "They have championship-caliber cars and personnel, and I'm ready to get to work with this group and compete for wins in 2027."

As Haas Factory Team expands to three full-time cars next season and navigates a shuffling of the deck in regard to its driver lineup with the departure of Mayer and Sheldon Creed, Nemechek became a tantalizing prospect for the organization.

"John Hunter brings the experience and talent we're looking for at Haas Factory Team," said Joe Custer, President of Haas Factory Team, in a press release. "We're excited to have him join our organization and look forward to competing for wins and championships together."

While Nemechek had struggled to find his footing in the NASCAR Cup Series, only registering three top-five finishes in 148 starts, there is no questioning how effective he has been in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series throughout his career.

Nemechek, who won seven O'Reilly Series races in 2023, has 11 total victories in NASCAR's second-tier series, and he has also racked up 13 wins in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Likely looking to springboard himself back into the conversation for a Cup Series ride in the near future, expect Nemechek to be a championship contender next season.