Jordan Anderson Racing Resigns Blaine Perkins to Drive No. 31 in 2026

Blaine Perkins will be retaining his seat at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign, the team confirmed via a press release on Thursday.

After putting together the best season of his NASCAR National Series career to date this past season, Perkins, a native of Bakersfield, California, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 31 Chevrolet in NASCAR's second-tier series.

"We are proud to have Blaine back in the No. 31 for 2026," said Jordan Anderson, President and Owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. "Blaine showed real growth last season and proved he can run inside the top group in this series. His attitude, drive, and willingness to learn fit our team perfectly. We are grateful for the continued support from Team Chevy and look forward to helping Blaine take another step forward next year."

The 25-year-old driver, in his third season of competition in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, had by far his best year to date, with a 23.7 average finish and four top-10 finishes — at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Talladega, Portland, and a career-best sixth at Talladega in the Fall.

"Coming back to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is an exciting step for me," Perkins said in a team release. "Last season was the strongest of my career and I felt the trust and support from everyone in this shop. I am thankful for that belief that Jordan, John Bommarito and our partners continue to show in me. I am focused on building off the momentum we created in 2025 and ready to give everything I have for this team in 2026."

Perkins is a three-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series West, and in 2020, finished second in final point standings to Jesse Love (who is the newly-crowned champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series).

Thursday's announcement of Perkins' return to the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series to Jordan Anderson Racing, is the second announcement for the organization this week, as they confirmed that Jeb Burton will return to the No. 27 Chevrolet in 2026.

In a team release, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport says that additional details regarding the driver lineup of the No. 32 Chevrolet will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

