Josh Berry Officially Heading To LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2027

In a video announcement on LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's "The Club" platform, Jimmie Johnson introduced Josh Berry as the driver of the No. 42 Toyota for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Berry has driven the last two seasons for Wood Brothers Racing.

"Can't wait to get to work," Berry said in the video after being introduced by Johnson.

Berry, 35, has one NASCAR Cup Series victory on his record, a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2025. The native of Hendersonville, TN, struggled mightily early in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and in a Ford Racing media teleconference in June, Berry revealed that he would not return to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in 2027, as the team had decided to go in a different direction.

While the move looked like a no-brainer at the time for the Wood Brothers Racing team, which added Jesse Love, the 2025 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, as the latest driver of the iconic No. 21 Ford, Berry finally started to heat up in the summer months.

Following a seventh-place finish in last weekend's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Berry is in the midst of a six-race top-10 finishing streak, the longest such streak for any Wood Brothers Racing driver since the mid 1970s.

John Hunter Nemechek, who has driven the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota for the last three seasons, was in line to return to the ride for the 2027 season, but in recent weeks, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB chose to go in a different direction for the next season.

Now, the team acquires Berry, who sits 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the opening 27 races of the 2026 season. In a career that has spanned 111 starts, Berry has one win, eight top-fives, and 23 top-10s in NASCAR's premier division.

Prior to moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2024, Berry was a standout driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, driving for JR Motorsports. Between 2021 and 2023, Berry racked up five victories in NASCAR's second-tier series.

With Berry establishing momentum at the end of this season, his acquisition makes for an interesting storyline for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that has been trying to make its mark in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few seasons.

Berry will join teammates Erik Jones (No. 43) and Riley Herbst (No. 84) next season at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.