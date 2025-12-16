JR Motorsports Reveals "Meaty" Multi-Year Sponsor Beginning in 2026

Arby's has the meats, and, by proxy, so too does JR Motorsports. On Tuesday, the race team announced a multi-year partnership with the fast food chain that boasts a lineup of more than 3,500 locations in six global markets. Arby's, which is never afraid to get its message across, is a major asset as a sponsorship partner, according to Dale Earnhardt Jr., the co-owner of JR Motorsports.

If you think MPH stands for Meats per Hour, you're gonna LOVE this! pic.twitter.com/UnkVIqNWMf — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) December 16, 2025

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have Arby’s partner up with our companies,” said Earnhardt Jr. in a press release. “Arby’s is very aggressive with their activation and we pride ourselves on being a tremendous asset when it comes to offering a variety of unique marketing platforms, so I’m looking forward to how we can work together to continue to grow their business.”

For the 2026 season, Arby's will serve as an eight-race primary sponsorship partner of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series team, and the eight race commitment will be shared between three drivers in the JR Motorsports stable.

Carson Kvapil will kick off the partnership with Arby's as he will carry the brand's colors on the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the event at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, February 21. In all, Kvapil will carry the Arby's logo in four races in 2026, while Sammy Smith (3) and Justin Allgaier (1) will fill out the rest of the Arby's primary sponsorship slate.

Allgaier will also carry the company's logo as a full-season associate sponsor on his No. 7 Chevrolet in 2026.

In addition to the sponsorship of the JR Motorsports team in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, Arby's will also enter into a personal service agreement with Earnhardt Jr., who is a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, and Arby's will also partner with Earnhardt Jr.'s media company, Dirty Mo Media.

“We’re thrilled to begin this multi-year partnership with JRM and Dirty Mo Media,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “Arby’s has always been about delivering high-quality, impactful experiences with speed. Joining forces with such respected organizations in the racing community allows us to connect with NASCAR fans in meaningful new ways – both on and off the track. Plus, Arby’s food makes everything better, and can’t wait to deliver with JRM and Dale Jr. all season long.”

Last year, Arby's served as a primary sponsorship partner for Rick Ware Racing, and its driver, Cody Ware, in 12 NASCAR Cup Series events.

