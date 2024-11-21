JTG Daugherty Racing Rebrands to HYAK Motorsports
The organization formerly known as JTG Daugherty Racing is undergoing a rebrand and ownership change ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and will now be known as HYAK Motorsports.
Gordon Smith, who became the principal owner of the organization at the conclusion of the 2023 season, will be the majority owner of the operation moving forward. Brad Daugherty, Ernie Cope, and Mark Hughes will also serve as co-owners of the organization.
The identity shift for the organization begins with the name "HYAK", which means "FAST" in Chinook Jargon, a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis, and many other local languages.
"Becoming the owner of Hyak Motorsports brings an exciting opportunity,” said Gordon Smith, Team Owner/CEO. "I look forward to building on the team’s accomplishments, investing in its future, and driving toward new successes in partnership with our fans, sponsors, and team members."
Aside from changes in the team's name and ownership structure, no other major details will be changing. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. will continue to pilot the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and beyond.
“I’m really excited about 2025 as our company continues to evolve,” said Brad Daugherty, one of the four owners of the team. “Our goal is to compete and win races at the highest level of NASCAR. The name change signifies that commitment and desire to be our very best.”
“2025 will begin a new era for this company,” said Ernie Cope, team co-owner. “We’re still committed to being a winning team with Ricky and the entire No. 47 crew. This is just the next step in elevating the team to another level.”
Founding team owners Tad and Jodi Geschickter, who have relinquished ownership of the organization, own BAM LLC, which facilitates the Kroger partnership that moved to RFK Racing.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and the first official showing for HYAK Motorsports, will take place on February 2, 2025 at Bowman-Gray Stadium. Additional announcements regarding partnership for the No. 47 team will be forthcoming.