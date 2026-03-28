Justin Allgaier Marches To Win In Martinsville O'Reilly Series Race

Martinsville, V.A. -- Justin Allgaier continued his climb through the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series record books on Saturday evening at Martinsville Speedway, as he collected his 32nd career win in the NFPA 250.

The JR Motorsports driver, who started from the top starting spot, didn't look like he was the guy to beat late, but as things got chaotic in the closing laps, it was the veteran stability of Allgaier that was able to capitalize on the situations that played out.

Allgaier would cross the finish line ahead of Hendrick Motorsports' developmental talent Corey Day, who snagged a career-best second-place run. Day, who had a rocky start to the season, has come into his own as Saturday's runner-up finish marked his sixth consecutive top-10 result.

Sammy Smith would collect a third-place result, and he would be followed closely by Sheldon Creed, who picked up another solid finish at Martinsville Speedway. This run is Creed's sixth consecutive top-10 finish at the 0.526-mile short track.

Lee Pulliam was the story of the race, for good reasons early, and not so good reasons late, in Saturday's race. Pulliam, a short track ace making his series debut, held the lead late in the event. Driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Pulliam missed a shift on a late-race restart, which triggered a massive melee, which ended the day of several competitors.

Austin Hill, Dean Thompson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg, and Brent Crews rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.