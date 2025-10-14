Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports to Part Ways Following 2025 Season
Spire Motorsports will be parting ways with Justin Haley, the current driver of the No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, following the drop of the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (November 2).
The 26-year-old driver has been a part of the Spire Motorsports family, in some capacity, since 2019, notably getting the organization its only NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Of Haley’s 177 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 74 of them have come while driving a Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.
"This is a decision that was not taken lightly," said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. "Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We've watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner. He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team."
After spending two seasons competing for Kaulig Racing (in the No. 31), and the majority of last season piloting the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, Haley returned to Spire Motorsports to take over for Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 – with the two organizations executing a rare “driver swap” for the final events of last season, to get a jumpstart on 2025.
Haley’s campaign, though, has come with some struggles. The driver’s original pairing with championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers fell flat after only nine races, leaving the No. 7 team to rebuild itself as a solid team, something they’ve managed to do, albeit very slowly.
This year, while behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet, Haley has a single top-five finish (a third in the regular-season finale at Daytona), and two top-10s (with a 10th-place finish at Homestead).
Time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Haley was much more fruitful, with the Winamac, Indiana-native collecting four Xfinity Series victories (all for Kaulig Racing between 2020 and 2021) and three wins in the NASCAR Truck Series (in 2018 for GMS Racing).
Spire Motorsports has yet to announce who will take over the No. 7 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series for next season. Daniel Suarez, who will leave Trackhouse Racing at season's end in favor of Connor Zilisch, is the leading candidate, per industry sources.