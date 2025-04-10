Katherine Legge Adds More NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Races to 2025 Schedule
Katherine Legge isn’t about to let a controversial NASCAR Cup Series debut keep her away from competition at the top level of stock car racing in the world. The 44-year-old driver is set to embark on an expanded NASCAR journey in 2025 with the support of multi-year partner e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from popular cosmetics brand e.l.f Beauty.
Legge will contest at least seven NASCAR National Series events – split between the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series – this season with the support of e.l.f., beginning with the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway on April 19.
According to an Instagram post from e.l.f. Cosmetics, which shows a rendering of the paint scheme, Legge will be piloting the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing in her NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2025.
Rockingham Speedway, a historic racetrack in NASCAR's history, will mark just the second Xfinity Series start for Legge on an oval, the first of which came in 2018 at Richmond Raceway, where she finished 28th for JD Motorsports.
At the moment, aside from the 1.017-mile racetrack in Rockingham, North Carolina, Legge and e.l.f. have only confirmed one additional NASCAR Xfinity Series contest, which will take place during Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24.
Legge will then look to redeem herself from a difficult NASCAR Cup Series debut in June at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a racetrack she has found success at in the past, becoming the first woman to win a race during an ABB FIA Formula E race weekend.
“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” said Legge. “e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community—and especially women in sports—in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy. I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S. With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations.”
e.l.f. has been a partner of Legge’s racing endeavours since 2023, when she became the fastest woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. The following season, the brand broke barriers by becoming the first beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor in the iconic race, while also serving as an official partner of the race and having an activation inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“As they say in NASCAR, we have found our groove. Fueling Katherine’s dream to be one of the best motorsports drivers of all time is our mission. Inspiring young athletes to fast-track their own ambitions is our passion,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Female NASCAR fans are more likely to watch sports on TV, listen on the radio, and attend a live event than female fans of other sports. That’s our signal to lean the e.l.f. in with zero distance between us and the community.”
Legge is a member of the Team Chevrolet family in NASCAR, and in addition to e.l.f., her racing program also includes sponsorship from Sherfick Companies, Droplight, Desnude Tequila, Sparco, and Bell Helmets.
“Katherine is relentless in her approach to racing and is such a positive role model for other female racers to follow their dreams,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Executive Director – Global Motorsports Competition, General Motors. “We are excited about the opportunity to support her in her efforts both on and off the track.”
Over the last couple of seasons, Legge has been on a journey to expand her horizons in motorsports, competing in events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb – where she finished only three seconds off the front-wheel drive record in the 2024 iteration of the event.
Now, Legge is looking to jump into the ranks of NASCAR with a part-time effort, while also still looking to further her resume in the NTT IndyCar Series.