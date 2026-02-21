Kaulig Racing Adds Road Racing Star To Free Agent Truck For St. Pete

Ram Trucks and Kaulig Racing continue to find ways to add star power to the fold with their No. 25 "Free Agent Program" entry. After Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, piloted the entry at Daytona International Speedway, and Ty Dillon was announced for this weekend's event at EchoPark Speedway, the team added a road racing ace for next week's event on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Colin Braun, who initially competed in sports cars before moving to stock cars in the NASCAR National Series from 2007 to 2011, moved to the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in 2014, where he found a lot of success. Braun is set to flip the ignition switch of the No. 25 Ram 1500 next weekend.

Braun, who has become one of the biggest stars in IMSA competition with 24 victories and three championships since 2014, is pumped to get back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he has one career win, in the inaugural NASCAR Truck Street Race in St. Petersburg.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck, especially on such a cool weekend when they debut in St. Pete,” Braun said. "Ram’s program offers a fantastic opportunity to mix my endurance background with oval and street course racing. I’m thrilled Ram is giving me this chance. I have seen how much work the Kaulig crew is putting into getting this program started up, and giving them a great result would repay them for the hard work!”

The 37-year-old native of Ovalo, TX, picked up his lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Michigan International Speedway during the 2009 season. If all goes well, Braun will find himself near the front of the field with a shot at doubling that total.

Braun will serve as a teammate to Daniel Dye, the driver of the No. 10 Ram Truck, Brenden Queen, the driver of the No. 12 Ram Truck, Mini Tyrrell, the driver of the No. 14 Ram Truck, and Justin Haley, the driver of the No. 16 Ram Truck.

In addition to Braun, several other road racing stars have been added to the entry list for next week's NASCAR Truck Series race, including Dario Franchitti, James Hinchcliffe, and Adam Andretti.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Street Race at St. Petersburg is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, and will be televised on FOX with coverage set to kick off at 12:00 PM ET. The NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.