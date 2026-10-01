Kaulig Racing CEO Denies Brad Keselowski to Dodge Rumors

When the news broke of Brad Keselowski's departure from RFK Racing, everyone immediately wanted to know what the next stop would be for the future NASCAR Hall of Famer. It's a natural, to-be-expected reaction.

In the hours following the announcement, a lot of theories and rumors popped up, but the one that has seemingly made the most sense to fans on social media is Keselowski moving to Kaulig Racing, which is the flagship organization for Ram Trucks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and is set to be the team that eventually brings Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series, whether that be in 2027 or down the road.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's The Morning Drive on Thursday, Chris Rice, the CEO of Kaulig Racing, did his best to stomp out the rumors of Keselowski joining the Kaulig Racing team.

“No, I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back, right," Rice stated.

As for whether Dodge returns to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, that still remains up in the air, despite recent reports suggesting most of the challenges to making that a possibility have been solved.

"Obviously we’re super late. You’re not hearing me talk about it much no more, so that should tell you what’s happening," Rice said.

Rice reiterated that Kaulig Racing has not had any conversations with Keselowski, and added, “It’s not crossed Matt Kaulig’s or my mind at all. We have a plan of what we’re going to do in 2027; it’s already done.”

As far as the Keselowski rumors, Rice pointed to a recent meeting he had with Keselowski at the driver's motorhome during a race weekend as a possible reason why so many are expecting Kaulig Racing to add Keselowski to the team now that he has departed RFK Racing.

However, Rice says the meeting with Keselowski had nothing to do with an offer to drive for Kaulig Racing.

“I had a meeting with Brad Keselowski for something completely non-driving, just something he’s on a committee for, and he wanted my opinion, so I had a meeting with him in his motorhome," Rice explained. "I didn’t think nothing about it; I went in his motorhome, and I [sat] down with him for about 45 minutes and talked about the whole thing that he wanted a conversation about.

Rice continued, "I walk out of there, I wave at some reporters, and it didn’t even cross my mind. Then the news comes out, and I’m like, oh my god, here we go.”

Here we go, indeed.

While Rice did his best to diffuse the rumors of Keselowski joining his team next season in the interview, he failed to confirm why the move would actually be impossible.

Sure, Kaulig Racing has AJ Allmendinger lined up long-term to drive the team's No. 16 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, but what about the No. 10 entry? Rice would go on to say Ty Dillon, who has driven for the team over the last two seasons, is not currently locked in for the 2027 season.

According to Rice, "...we’ve been in conversations quite a bit, still in conversations, and we love Ty [Dillon]. We wish that we could run better and have [run] better. We absolutely love Ty, and I think in the near future, we should have and be able to talk about the things that we’re doing.”

Even if Dillon is ultimately retained by Kaulig Racing for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kaulig Racing fields five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries with Ram Trucks. While you would imagine the team has an idea of how it wants the driver lineup to look next season for that program, the team has made extreme efforts to add legendary drivers from yesteryear to its driver lineup, including Tony Stewart, Elliott Sadler, Jamie McMurray, and Clint Bowyer.

It doesn't seem to be the most far-fetched idea ever to add Brad Keselowski to pilot a Ram Truck, especially considering the Keselowski family's long-standing ties with Dodge/Ram, and the fact that Keselowski's lone NASCAR Cup Series title came in 2012, driving a Dodge.

For now, all we have to go off of is Rice's word that Keselowski will not drive for Kaulig Racing next season. But that begs the question: If Kaulig Racing isn't available; what is?

Here we go.