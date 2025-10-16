Kaulig Racing Names Brenden Queen First Driver For RAM Truck Program
Brenden Queen, the newly crowned champion of the ARCA Menards Series, has been named the first driver for the debut season of Kaulig Racing’s RAM-supported NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program for 2026.
The organization announced on Thursday that Queen, a former champion of the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, would be the first driver to fill one of the team’s five full-time entries for next season. Neither the truck number nor the sponsorship was confirmed in the announcement.
“A big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, RAM, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity,” said Queen. “I’m just a short-track kid who’s worked hard every day, never really knowing if I’d ever make it to this level. I’m very thankful for this chance and can’t wait to get rolling with RAM and Kaulig Racing. The goals are simple: build a winning team and chase championships.”
Queen will begin his bid for 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of The Year (ROTY) honors in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2026.
“It’s been amazing to see what Brenden is capable of, from winning multiple championships at his local short track to his dominant ARCA championship season,” said Chris Rice, CEO of Kaulig Racing. “He’s proven he deserves this opportunity, and we can’t wait to see what he does in the Truck Series next year.”
The Chesapeake, Virginia-native has garnered the attention of Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice via his dominant performance in the ARCA Menards Series this season, where driving for Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), Queen collected eight victories and a convincing championship.
Queen, affectionately known as “Butterbean”, went to Victory Lane at several historic venues that will be on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2026, including Daytona International Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Dover Motor Speedway.
In preparation for next season’s run at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title, Kaulig Racing has tapped Queen to run five of the final eight events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, with the 27-year-old driving the No. 11 at Bristol, Kansas, Talladega, Martinsville, and Phoenix. In his two starts so far in the entry, Queen has a single top-10, a ninth at Kansas.
Kaulig Racing will announce the drivers that will fill its other four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries for the 2026 campaign at a later date.