Keselowski to Remain "Passive Investor" of RFK While Driving Elsewhere

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing gave important updates regarding Keselowski's status following the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. According to the race team, as Keselowski departs as the driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang at the end of the season, the veteran racer will remain a passive investor in RFK Racing while he drives elsewhere.

"RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski have come to a mutual agreement that will allow Brad to continue his driving career with another organization," RFK Racing explained in a Saturday morning press release. "Moving forward, Brad will be a passive investor of RFK Racing, thus concluding his role in governance, competition oversight, and board participation."

The team continued, "We thank Brad for his many contributions to RFK Racing and wish him the best of luck with the remainder of his racing career."

In a press conference at Martinsville Speedway following the announcement from RFK Racing, Keselowski, who felt when he joined RFK Racing in 2022 that the team would be his "Forever home," admitted that he has a lot of work to do to put a ride together in the NASCAR National Series and added that, "The 2027 season is not a guarantee for me. Although the path has become clearer recently."

Keselowski, who confirmed that his official release from RFK Racing was granted on Saturday morning, continued, "I feel like I control my own destiny, and there's a lot of power in that, for good or for bad."

Keselowski confirmed that while he remains 20% passive investor of RFK Racing that he is planning to begin the process of selling his equity in the team.

When asked whether he feels the door is closed on running races for RFK Racing now that his release as a driver from the team has been finalized, Keselowski said, "No door is closed."

According to Keselowski, he has had several offers in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2027 and beyond, and is excited to execute one of those options, which will allow him to become a manager and driver again in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027.

Keselowski also stated that there is "a strong chance with no certainty," that Brad Keselowski Racing could return to the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series. Keselowski confirmed that he still has assets and interest in fielding a team in the NASCAR Truck Series.

As for the rumors that Keselowski will rejoin the Dodge/RAM Trucks family, Keselowski explained, "I have not had a meaningful discussion with Dodge or RAM. I'm certainly open-minded to it, along with the other OEMs."

That is the update for Keselowski, as it stands, heading into the next-to-last race of the 2026 NASCAR National Series season.

Where will Keselowski land for 2027 and beyond? That remains to be seen, but whichever team lands Keselowski will be acquiring a future Hall of Fame driver and a proven commodity when it comes to turning the competitiveness of a race team around from behind the scenes.