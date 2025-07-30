King of the Hill Crosses Paths With NASCAR Once Again This Weekend
King of the Hill, an animated television show that is set to reboot on August 4 in a streaming partnership with Hulu, will cross paths with NASCAR once again as the show will be featured on a pair of race cars to be driven by Joey Gase this weekend at Iowa Speedway.
On Tuesday, Garage 66 and Joey Gase Motorsports revealed the paint schemes that will adorn the cars that Gase will pilot in the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol and NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250, and boy, they're impeccable.
The cars will feature essentially the same paint scheme in both races. The schemes will feature Hank Hill on the hoods of the cars with other characters of the show reflected in his glasses.
The sides of the car will also feature some of the iconic characters of the show, including Hank and Bobby Hill, Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer.
Gase will pilot the No. 53 Chevrolet for his own Joey Gase Motorsports team in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event, and will slide behind the wheel of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
This is the latest, of several, crossing of paths of King of the Hill and NASCAR.
In 1998, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt had a cameo appearance on an episode of King of the Hill titled "Life in the Fast Lane, Bobby's Saga" in the show's original run on FOX.
In a race weekend at the fictional "Arlen Speedway" in Texas, Earnhardt is seen walking toward a pace car, which is roped off by velvet rope stanchions. Earnhardt pets the rope and says, "Man, this rope sure is soft and pretty. I noticed it when we unloaded my car," and then promptly walks away.
The punchline to the joke is that Hank's son, Bobby, said the exact same line while petting the rope earlier in the episode.
The following year, King of the Hill was featured on the No. 86 truck, which was driven by Stacy Compton in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Memphis 200 at Memphis Motorsports Park. Compton would start 12th and finish fourth in the RC Cola / King of the Hill "American Dream" paint scheme.
Now, 26 years later, Joey Gase will add his name as the latest driver in NASCAR to have a tie-in with the iconic animated television show.