Kraus Among 38 Entries on NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 Entry List
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are set to begin with Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. On Monday afternoon, the sanctioning body revealed a 38-car entry list for the crown jewel event.
There are two part-time "open" entries on the entry list this weekend.
The No. 44 NY Racing Team returns to the track this weekend with 23-year-old Derek Kraus behind the wheel. Joey Gase drove the car last week at Daytona. This will be the second NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for Kraus, who finished 32nd for NY Racing Team in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
The No. 66 Garage 66 team, which competed last weekend at Daytona with driver Casey Mears, will also return this weekend, this time with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel. Bilicki, 30, will make his sixth start of the season, all of which have come in the No. 66 entry.
Bilicki collected a season-best finish of 21st at the Chicago Street Course in July.
Here is the full entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain +
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Retro
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric +
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
3
Austin Dillon +
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Deer Season XP
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
5
Kyle Larson +
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Morgan & Morgan
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott +
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Gibbs
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin +
Joe Gibbs Racing
Sport Clips Haircuts
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney +
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Black's Tire
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Tree Top
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe +
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell +
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry +
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano +
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace * +
23XI Racing
U.S. Air Force
Toyota
24
William Byron +
Hendrick Motorsports
All-Pro Auto Reconditioning
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland *
Front Row Motorsports
Grillo's Pickles
Ford
35
Riley Herbst # *
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
38
Zane Smith *
Front Row Motorsports
TitleMax
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Autodesk / HaasTooling Add-In
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
44
Derek Kraus *
NY Racing Team
TBA
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick * +
23XI Racing
Pinnacle
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Pudgy Penguins
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman +
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Trimble
Ford
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
Garage 66
TBA
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chili's Ride the 'Dente
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen # +
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Insurance
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
+ indicates a Playoff driver