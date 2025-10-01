Kyle Busch Gets New Crew Chief for Final Five Races of 2025
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Chevrolet team will be working with a brand-new crew chief for the final five events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the team announced on Wednesday.
Andy Street, a long-time Richard Childress Racing employee and a part-time crew chief in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, will jump atop the pit box for Busch beginning this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL.
"With Richard Childress Racing and Randall Burnett parting ways at the end of the season, RCR has decided Andy Street will step in as crew chief of the No. 8 team with driver Kyle Busch, effective this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway," a social media post from Richard Childress Racing reads. "Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season."
From 2020 to 2024, Street had been serving as the full-time crew chief of the No. 21 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he collected 11 career victories (10 with Austin Hill and one with Myatt Snider).
Street stepped away from a full-time role on the pit box at the start of this season, taking on the shot-calling duties for the team's part-time NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series entry, while also providing competition direction and assistance to the team's alliance partners in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Randall Burnett, who has spent many seasons calling the shots for the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain with the organization through season’s end and will continue to contribute in a support role. After the season ends, Burnett will move to Trackhouse Racing to crew chief Connor Zilisch.
It's been a difficult couple of seasons for Kyle Busch, Randall Burnett, and the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Busch, a 63-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, hasn't been to Victory Lane since June 2023 and has been struggling to put together good results, missing the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in back-to-back years.
In 31 NASCAR Cup Series events this season, Busch has only managed to record a pair of top-five results, and both of those have been on road courses at Circuit of The Americas and the Chicago Street Course. In two decades of full-time competition, the Las Vegas, Nevada-native has never scored fewer than five top-fives (2024).