Kyle Larson, Corey Day Walk Away From Dirt Flips at Placerville

It was a nail-biting Saturday night for Hendrick Motorsports. Two of the team's full-time 2026 NASCAR National Series drivers, Kyle Larson and Corey Day, were in the thick of the battle for the win in the Hangtown 100 on the dirt at Placerville Speedway. However, by the end of the night, the race was nail-biting for other reasons.

Both drivers went for wild tumbles.

The chaos started with Day, who was running second with 42 laps remaining in the event. As Day was attempting to catch Larson for the race lead, while also attempting to hold off Daison Pursley for the runner-up spot, Day made contact with a slower lapped car.

The right front tire of Day's No. 4K machine would clip the left rear tire of the lapped car, which would send Day's dirt midget race car into the air. Day would suffer four end-over-end flips before his car finally came to a rest on the track surface.

After a few tense seconds, Day climbed from the car and was able to walk away.

37 laps after Day's terrifying tumble, Larson would go for a wild ride of his own.

Larson, who had dominated the race, had the lead with five laps to go, but as he took the high line into Turns 1 and 2, Pursley, who was attempting to chase him for the win, fired his car into the inside lane, seemingly in an effort to pull off a dramatic slidejob for the race lead.

However, Pursley clipped the berm on the inside of the track, which sent his car skidding into Larson's. The right rear tire of Pursley's car would collide with Larson's left front tire, and this would send Larson flipping from the race lead.

With five laps to go, Kyle Larson was the latest to go tumbling at Placerville after making contact with Daison Pursley. Pursley would go on to win. pic.twitter.com/jB1CzN7CA8 — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) November 16, 2025

Larson would tumble over the dirt cushion, and his car would land on its side in front of the pack of monster truck tires protecting drivers from the concrete barriers around the track. Again, fortunately, Larson would walk away from the incident unscathed.

As he stood at the scene of the accident, Larson waited for Pursley to come back around. As Pursley drove by the accident site, Larson enthusiastically clapped, and gave a sarcastic double thumbs up to his competitior.

Pursley would go on to win the race after the contact with Larson with five laps to go.

